Polling stations opened across the country, starting in Vermont at 05:00 local time (10:00 GMT), followed by several eastern states.

Americans began voting on Tuesday, 3 November, in midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump 's second term, with Democrats seeking to overturn Republican majorities amid voter dissatisfaction over living costs and the war against Iran.

Add Helsinki Times as a preferred source on Google (opens Google in a new tab)

Voters will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and fill 35 of the Senate's 100 seats. Elections for governors will also take place in 36 states and three US territories.

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, holding 53 Senate seats against 47 held by Democrats and independents aligned with them.

Democrats need a net gain of four Senate seats to secure control. In the House, where Republicans hold a narrow majority, Democrats need a net gain of at least three seats.

Opinion polls and election forecasts favour Democrats to win the House, while the Senate contest remains uncertain.

The elections come as Trump's approval ratings remain near their lowest levels, with surveys identifying inflation, fuel prices and household expenses among voters' principal concerns.

The conflict with Iran, which began following American and Israeli military strikes in February, has contributed to rising energy costs and disruption to global oil supplies.

American forces carried out further strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, hours before voting began. US officials told CBS News that the operation targeted Iranian military positions after Iranian forces fired at an American aircraft.

Trump has urged supporters to treat the midterms as a vote on his presidency.

"Pretend I'm on the ballot," he repeatedly told audiences during his campaign appearances.

The president held more than two dozen campaign events since early October, including rallies in states he won comfortably in the 2024 presidential election.

Republicans have defended the administration's record on immigration, taxation and border security, while Democrats have focused their campaigns on living costs, healthcare and the war against Iran.

Several Senate contests will determine whether Democrats gain control of the chamber.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces Republican Mike Rogers in a race complicated by Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens endorsing Rogers after losing her party's nomination.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico is challenging Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, while Republican Senator Susan Collins faces Democrat Troy Jackson in Maine.

Other contested races include Alaska, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio and South Carolina.

Early voting figures indicate substantial participation. According to the University of Florida's Election Lab, nearly 58.7 million Americans had voted before election day, including 31.9 million in person and 26.8 million by post.

The Justice Department announced the deployment of approximately 1,000 election monitors across all 50 states, describing the operation as the largest monitoring effort in its history.

Voting encountered disruptions in several locations. Flooding forced officials to relocate polling stations in Florida, while ballot scanners malfunctioned in New York's Westchester County.

New York Attorney General Letitia James assured voters that ballots submitted during the disruption would count.

The Supreme Court also rejected a request from the Trump administration to require California officials to separate approximately 20,000 ballots belonging to people the Justice Department alleged were non-citizens.

Trump has declined to unconditionally commit to accepting the election results.

"I will if they're honest elections," he said when questioned about accepting a Republican defeat.

The Trump administration faced accusations of interfering in the midterm elections through legal action against state election officials and efforts to expand federal oversight of voting.

The first results are expected after 23:00 GMT on Tuesday, although close contests and ballot-counting procedures mean control of Congress might not become clear until Wednesday or later.

HT