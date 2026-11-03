Iranian state news agency IRNA reported at least five explosions on Qeshm Island late on Monday, while witnesses reported aircraft flying overhead. Explosions were also heard near the port city of Bandar Lengeh.

The United States has launched another round of military strikes against Iran, targeting positions on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran warned Washington that further attacks would trigger retaliation extending beyond the Middle East.

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American officials confirmed the strikes to CBS News and other US media outlets. One official described the operation as a response to Iranian forces firing at an American aircraft.

The strikes took place as Washington and Tehran pursued indirect negotiations aimed at preventing another escalation in the conflict that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed American officials, reported that the Qeshm operation formed part of a series of strikes conducted against Iranian military positions in recent weeks.

Officials told the newspaper that Washington had sought to keep the operations quiet to avoid signalling a return to full-scale hostilities.

Neither Washington nor Tehran had issued a formal public account of the strikes.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed its forces had intercepted two American MQM-170 reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm Island using electronic warfare equipment.

The IRGC also reported destroying an MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz. American military officials had not independently confirmed those losses.

The Iranian military issued warnings following reports of the American attacks.

Military spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said another US offensive would face a response extending beyond the region.

He warned that American military installations, personnel and interests within Iranian reach would become potential targets.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf delivered a similar message during a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

"The ball is now in America's court to prevent war," Ghalibaf said, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

He said Iran had submitted a response to American proposals while maintaining its military readiness.

Ghalibaf warned that another American military operation would produce consequences beyond those experienced during previous confrontations.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, raised the prospect of further military action against Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump claimed a suspected underground nuclear facility known as Pickaxe Mountain as a possible target if negotiations failed.

"We might have to go after Pickaxe. We can do that in one hour," Trump said.

Despite those remarks, Trump expressed confidence that Washington and Tehran would reach an agreement.

US Vice President JD Vance also reported progress in indirect negotiations, saying Washington had held discussions with Iranian representatives.

Qatar confirmed on Tuesday that mediation remained under way.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said both governments were examining proposals intended to resolve their differences.

"If there were no hope, there'd be no negotiations," he told reporters in Doha.

Iran has demanded the removal of the American naval blockade, sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets as conditions for restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil and gas shipments, has faced disruption since the war began.

On Tuesday, the IRGC Navy reported that three tankers had struck naval mines while attempting to cross the strait without Iranian authorisation.

Iranian authorities said the vessels had disabled their tracking systems before entering routes prohibited by Tehran. Their identities and the extent of any casualties remained unconfirmed.

India's Foreign Ministry separately reported that an attack on a commercial vessel near Oman on Monday killed one Indian national. Rescuers recovered 13 other Indian crew members.

Oil prices rose following reports of the American strikes. Brent crude futures reached $106.61 per barrel by 07:44 GMT on Tuesday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed to $98.06.

The renewed military action came one day before the US midterm elections, with Trump's Republican Party seeking to retain control of Congress.

The Associated Press reported, citing regional officials, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged Trump during a weekend telephone conversation to conduct another wave of strikes against Iran after the elections.





The conflict began when the United States and Israel launched illegal attacks on Iran on February 28, 2026, in the middle of ongoing negotiations. A memorandum of understanding was signed on June 17, 2026, but it was soon undermined by U.S. violations of its commitments, leading to the breakdown of the agreement and a renewed escalation of hostilities. The Strait of Hormuz was open and free before the US/Israeli aggression.





HT