In France, approximately 320,000 people participated in demonstrations on Saturday, marking the third consecutive weekend of nationwide protests against economic inequality and government policies.

Mass demonstrations over rising living costs, housing shortages and deteriorating public services swept across Europe over the weekend , with clashes between police and protesters in France, Germany and Portugal. Hundreds were arrested as largely peaceful rallies gave way to violence in several major cities.

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The turnout was lower than the 410,000 reported the previous weekend but reflected continued public dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Around 70,000 demonstrators marched through Paris, while rallies were held in approximately 150 locations nationwide.

Although most demonstrations remained peaceful, confrontations erupted in Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Toulouse as masked groups threw stones, fireworks and incendiary devices at security forces. Police responded with tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said one police officer was struck by a Molotov cocktail in Paris, prompting an attempted murder investigation. French authorities reported more than 770 arrests nationwide.

The demonstrations brought together students, trade unions and Yellow Vest activists demanding improvements in education, public services and household purchasing power.

Student organisations have announced further school and university blockades ahead of a nationwide trade union demonstration scheduled for 5 November.

In Germany, demonstrations organised by the youth-led movement Gen Z regelt, meaning "Gen Z takes charge", also descended into violence in several cities.

Tens of thousands protested against rising living costs, cuts to education and healthcare, and proposals to restore compulsory military service.

Frankfurt experienced some of the worst disturbances, with shops looted, windows smashed and incendiary devices thrown at emergency services. Police deployed special units and closed sections of the city centre.

In Berlin, police reported 27 injured officers and up to 56 temporary detentions, while 120 people were arrested in Hamburg. Water cannon was also deployed in Cologne following attacks on police.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called for severe penalties against those responsible for violence.

Movement spokesperson Lina Friedrich emphasised that the demonstrations sought better-funded education and healthcare, fairer economic policies and opposition to compulsory military service.

Meanwhile, Portugal witnessed renewed confrontations over housing affordability as police dismantled protest encampments in Lisbon and Porto.

Thousands marched through central Lisbon on Saturday demanding the withdrawal of legislation that would facilitate evictions and eliminate rent caps on new rental contracts.

Following the demonstration, activists erected more than 50 tents in Rossio Square. At approximately 4:30am on Sunday, police officers, some accompanied by dogs, moved in to remove the encampment.

According to Reuters, hundreds of protesters attempting to protect the tents were dispersed using police shields and baton charges. A smaller protest camp was also dismantled in Porto.

Socialist lawmaker Pedro Delgado Alves criticised the police intervention, arguing that the peaceful demonstration did not justify the use of force.

Portugal's housing crisis has intensified as property prices have more than doubled since 2017, while rents on new contracts have almost doubled.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro has rejected demands to withdraw the proposed rental legislation but indicated willingness to consider amendments before the final parliamentary vote.

The unrest reflects a broader wave of public dissatisfaction across Europe, with demonstrations also reported in Italy and Albania.

Although the movements have different national demands, they share concerns over declining affordability, strained public services and limited economic opportunities, particularly among younger generations.

With further demonstrations planned in several countries, European governments face growing pressure to address the economic grievances driving the protests.

HT