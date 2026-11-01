Meanwhile, opinion polls indicate a substantial Democratic lead, raising the possibility that Republicans could lose control of Congress.

With just two days remaining before the US midterm elections, President Donald Trump is facing growing accusations of attempting to interfere with the electoral process, as federal authorities pressure election officials, pursue disputed voter fraud allegations and seek greater control over voting procedures.

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A federal judge in California has ordered the Trump administration to stop threatening state and local election officials with criminal prosecution for refusing to segregate ballots belonging to voters the government suspects of being noncitizens.

The Justice Department demanded that California election authorities set aside ballots from about 20,000 registered voters the government suspects are ineligible. Armed Department of Homeland Security officers subsequently delivered letters warning election workers of possible criminal charges if they failed to comply.

US District Judge Trina Thompson ruled that the administration's actions threatened to disrupt election administration and prevent eligible citizens from voting.

"Although Defendants claim that their actions are designed to halt unlawful voting by noncitizens, their actions are likely to have the effect of interfering with election administration and disenfranchising lawful voters," Thompson wrote.

Trump criticised the ruling on Saturday, questioning why judges would oppose what he described as efforts to combat election fraud.

The confrontation comes amid broader concerns about possible federal interference in Tuesday's elections, which will determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

An extensive Reuters investigation, based on interviews with more than 50 election officials, lawyers and voting specialists, identified nine potential scenarios through which the administration could disrupt the electoral process.

These include federal seizures of ballots and voting equipment, pressure on officials to reject results, immigration enforcement operations near polling stations, military deployments, emergency declarations and attempts to delay certification or prevent elected lawmakers from taking office.

The Justice Department also plans to deploy approximately 1,000 federal election monitors, nearly twice the number sent during the 2024 presidential election. Officials in several states have expressed concerns that federal personnel could exceed their traditional observational responsibilities.

The White House maintains that its measures are intended to protect election integrity and prevent unlawful voting. However, election experts interviewed by Reuters warned that even unsuccessful interventions could delay vote counting, create confusion and undermine public confidence.

Questions have also emerged over the reliability of federal efforts to identify noncitizens on voter registration lists.

According to research published by the Center for American Progress, the Department of Homeland Security has relied on potentially inaccurate database comparisons that risk incorrectly identifying American citizens as ineligible voters.

In Nevada, federal authorities initially flagged nearly 16,000 registrations as potentially belonging to noncitizens. After the government provided 185 names for examination, state officials determined that all 185 individuals were US citizens.

The political stakes are particularly high as Democrats maintain a significant advantage in national polling.

The RealClearPolling average placed Democrats at 51.5 per cent compared with 43.1 per cent for Republicans on Sunday afternoon.

More than 51 million Americans have already voted, while closely contested Senate races in Michigan, Kansas, Iowa and other states could determine whether Republicans retain control of the chamber.

Economic dissatisfaction, rising living costs and the consequences of the US-Israel war on Iran have become central campaign issues. Democrats need a net gain of three House seats and four Senate seats to secure majorities in both chambers.

Trump is scheduled to campaign in Iowa and Kansas on Sunday as Republicans make their final effort to mobilise supporters.

Meanwhile, the president suffered another embarrassing development on Saturday when a federal judge permanently dismissed his $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over its reporting on an alleged birthday letter to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Darrin Gayles ruled that Trump's complaint failed to establish actual malice, the legal standard required in defamation cases involving public figures. Trump denies writing the letter.

The ruling prevents Trump from refiling the lawsuit in the same court, although his legal team has indicated that it intends to continue pursuing the matter.

HT