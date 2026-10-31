The four-day meeting placed Party self-governance, institutional reform and anti-corruption efforts at the centre of China’s development agenda.

China has outlined plans to strengthen governance, advance economic development and improve public welfare following the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), held in Beijing from 26 to 29 October 2026.

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The session brought together 162 members and 117 alternate members of the CPC Central Committee. Representatives from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, government departments and other organisations also attended, alongside experts and scholars.

Chinese President and CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping addressed the meeting and presented a report on the work of the Political Bureau. The Central Committee reviewed the report and adopted a resolution setting out measures to strengthen Party governance, improve institutional oversight and reinforce discipline across the country’s political system.

The resolution, titled Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance, establishes priorities for the coming years.

According to the official communique, the Central Committee recognised progress in economic development, social welfare, environmental protection, national security and institutional reform since its previous plenary session.

The meeting also reviewed China’s transition from the 14th Five-Year Plan to the 15th Five-Year Plan, which covers the period from 2026 to 2030.

The communique stated that China had completed the previous planning period and had begun implementing the new programme, with economic growth, innovation, reform and improvements in living standards among its priorities.

The Central Committee reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing economic progress while maintaining stability. It called for measures to expand domestic demand, deepen reform and opening up, encourage innovation and support development across the economy.

The meeting placed particular emphasis on improving the effectiveness of institutions and ensuring that government and Party officials fulfil their responsibilities.

The communique identified stronger political leadership, improved administrative competence, institutional accountability and closer relations with the public as priorities for Party governance.

The leadership also called for continued improvements in public services, social protection and measures supporting people facing economic difficulties.

According to the communique, the authorities will continue efforts to strengthen workplace safety, disaster prevention, food and drug safety, and social stability.

These commitments form part of China’s development programme as the country works towards its longer-term modernisation objectives.

A central outcome of the plenary session was the adoption of measures aimed at strengthening internal governance within the Communist Party.

The resolution establishes a framework covering political discipline, institutional oversight, official accountability, personnel management and organisational development.

The Central Committee called for improvements in the education, selection, appointment and supervision of officials, with greater attention to professional competence, integrity and performance.

It also stressed the importance of ensuring that officials understand their responsibilities towards the public and make decisions based on practical needs.

The communique called for officials to maintain close contact with communities and ensure that policies produce results for citizens.

Party organisations at different administrative levels will receive further attention under the resolution, with measures intended to improve coordination between central authorities, provincial administrations and grassroots institutions.

The Central Committee also called for improvements in decision-making procedures and the implementation of democratic centralism, the organisational principle governing the Communist Party.

The resolution identifies institutional enforcement as an essential part of effective governance.

At a press conference on 30 October, Xie Chuntao, vice-president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, explained that the resolution establishes requirements for enforcing institutional rules.

According to Xie, the measures require equal treatment under institutional regulations, without privileges or exemptions.

The resolution also calls for continuous oversight of Party organisations, members and officials as they perform their duties.

Xie said the new requirements address situations in which officials disregard directives or fail to observe prohibitions.

The emphasis on institutional enforcement accompanies China’s continuing campaign against corruption.

At the same press conference, Zhang Fuhai, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and deputy head of the National Commission of Supervision, outlined four priorities for the next stage of anti-corruption work.

These include maintaining strict action against corruption, strengthening supervision over the exercise of power, promoting integrity among officials and improving measures designed to prevent corruption.

Zhang explained that the authorities intend to address both individual misconduct and the institutional conditions that allow corruption to occur.

The approach combines disciplinary enforcement with prevention, education and improvements in administrative procedures.

According to figures presented by Zhang, China’s discipline inspection and supervisory authorities have filed 8.105 million cases since the CPC’s 18th National Congress in 2012.

During the same period, the authorities imposed disciplinary penalties on 7.922 million people, including 963 officials under the direct supervision of the CPC Central Committee.

The figures reflect the scale of the anti-corruption campaign conducted over the past 14 years.

The plenary session called for continued coordination between Party discipline inspection bodies and other supervisory institutions.

The resolution also seeks to strengthen mechanisms for identifying misconduct, enforcing regulations and ensuring that officials face accountability for violations.

Another priority concerns the development of Party organisations in emerging economic and social sectors.

China’s economic transformation has created new industries, business structures and forms of employment, particularly through the expansion of digital platforms and internet-based services.

The Communist Party intends to extend its organisational work to these sectors as part of the measures adopted during the plenary session.

Huang Jianfa, deputy head of the Organisation Department of the CPC Central Committee, explained the plans at the 30 October press conference.

According to Huang, the CPC will expand Party organisations and activities within emerging businesses, social organisations and new forms of employment.

The initiative covers non-public-sector enterprises, companies operating in developing industries, industry associations, chambers of commerce, social service agencies and community organisations.

It also includes workers whose employment depends on digital platforms.

China currently has approximately 84 million people engaged in new forms of employment, according to figures presented by Huang.

These workers include food delivery couriers, ride-hailing drivers, online marketers and others whose work has developed alongside the growth of the digital economy.

The authorities recognise their contribution to everyday services, household livelihoods and economic activity.

Huang said the expansion of Party organisations in these sectors aims to strengthen organisational coverage, coordination and engagement with workers and businesses.

The initiative reflects the increasing importance of digital services and emerging industries within China’s economy.

The plenary session also addressed the role of grassroots Party organisations in implementing national policies.

The Central Committee called for improved coordination between organisations at different levels and stronger mechanisms to ensure that decisions reach local administrations and communities.

The resolution places responsibility on Party organisations to implement policies, supervise officials and maintain contact with the public.

It also calls for measures to strengthen the professional development of officials and improve the recruitment and training of younger personnel.

According to the communique, the authorities intend to place greater emphasis on officials’ ability to carry out their responsibilities, make informed decisions and deliver results.

The Central Committee linked these measures to the broader objective of improving governance and supporting national development.

Economic policy formed another part of the meeting’s agenda.

The communique reaffirmed China’s commitment to high-quality development, technological innovation, domestic consumption and continued reform.

The Central Committee called for measures to make fuller use of macroeconomic policies, stimulate domestic demand and encourage economic activity.

It also stressed the importance of maintaining the balance between economic development and national security.

The 15th Five-Year Plan provides the planning framework for China’s economic and social development between 2026 and 2030.

During this period, the government intends to pursue innovation-led growth, improve public services and continue reforms across the economy.

The communique identified the development of new productive capabilities, improvements in living standards and the protection of the environment as elements of the country’s development programme.

The Central Committee also reaffirmed the importance of ecological conservation and sustainable development.

These priorities accompany efforts to improve social welfare and strengthen public services.

The meeting called for continued support for people facing financial hardship and for public services to meet essential needs.

The authorities also intend to strengthen disaster preparedness, workplace safety and food and medicine regulation.

The communique connected these measures with the objective of ensuring that economic development produces improvements in people’s lives.

The plenary session reviewed progress in the Party’s governance work since the 18th National Congress in 2012.

The Central Committee stated that institutional reform, disciplinary enforcement and internal supervision had strengthened the Party’s capacity to govern.

It also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining a close relationship between Party organisations and the public.

The resolution calls for Party members to uphold standards of conduct, strengthen their understanding of Party principles and fulfil their responsibilities through public service.

The Central Committee identified education and training as instruments for improving professional competence and administrative performance.

The meeting also called for the continued development of oversight mechanisms within Party and state institutions.

These measures include improving inspection procedures, strengthening coordination between supervisory bodies and establishing clearer responsibilities for organisations and officials.

The resolution places emphasis on ensuring that institutional rules operate throughout the decision-making and implementation process.

The Central Committee also discussed preparations for the next National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting confirmed that the CPC will hold its 21st National Congress in Beijing during the second half of 2027.

The congress will take place as China continues implementing the 15th Five-Year Plan and pursuing its long-term modernisation objectives.

The Central Committee called for preparations to proceed alongside efforts to fulfil the country’s economic and social development targets.

The session also made personnel decisions within the Party leadership.

Zhang Shengmin was elected to the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The Central Committee also approved the appointment of ten alternate members to fill vacancies in its membership.

These included Lu Dongliang, Bao Gang, Xing Shanping, Qu Yingpu, Lv Jun, Zhu Tianshu, Zhu Guoxian, Liu Jun, Liu Jie and Liu Qiang.

The meeting reviewed disciplinary reports concerning officials and military personnel and confirmed decisions involving expulsions from the Party.

The personnel decisions formed part of the plenary session’s work on Party discipline and organisational governance.

As the meeting concluded, the Central Committee called for the implementation of the resolution across Party organisations and administrative institutions.

It instructed officials to study the decisions, strengthen coordination and ensure that the measures translate into practical work.

The communique also called for continued attention to economic and social development during the remaining months of 2026.

The authorities will focus on meeting annual development objectives, supporting domestic demand, advancing reform and maintaining stability as the 15th Five-Year Plan progresses.

The Central Committee reaffirmed the role of innovation, institutional improvement and public welfare in China’s modernisation programme.

The resolution establishes responsibilities for Party organisations in strengthening discipline, improving administrative performance and supporting economic and social development.

The 21st National Congress, scheduled for the second half of 2027, will provide the next occasion for the Communist Party to review its work and determine its priorities.

The Central Committee called on Party members and officials to implement the plenary session’s decisions, fulfil their responsibilities and continue working towards China’s modernisation objectives.

HT