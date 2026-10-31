The protests coincide with Halloween celebrations, prompting authorities in both countries to increase security around shopping districts and public gathering places.

Germany and France are preparing for mass demonstrations on Saturday, 31 October, as protests over rising living costs, education funding and public services spread across Europe. More than 160,000 people have registered for rallies in Germany, while French authorities are deploying 70,000 police officers following weeks of demonstrations that have included riots and looting.

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In Germany, the movement Gen Z regelt, meaning "Gen Z takes charge", has organised demonstrations in 34 cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Cologne and Hamburg.

Organisers are demanding greater investment in schools, housing and climate protection, alongside measures to reduce living costs. They also oppose proposals to restore compulsory military service.

More than 170,000 people had registered to attend by Saturday morning. Around 10,000 demonstrators are expected near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

The organisers have called for peaceful demonstrations and rejected violence.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik Meisel told The Guardian that an additional 1,500 officers would be deployed in the capital, although police had found no evidence of coordinated plans for looting.

Businesses along Berlin's Kurfürstendamm shopping boulevard have covered windows with wooden boards and arranged early closures.

German authorities have warned that extremist groups might attempt to exploit the gatherings. The national school student organisation BSK has distanced itself from the movement, citing concerns about its organisational structure.

In France, approximately 150 demonstrations are planned as students, trade unions and Yellow Vest activists continue protests against living costs and government spending policies.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned of a "very high risk" of disorder and announced the deployment of 70,000 police officers and gendarmes.

The authorities have restricted demonstrations in central Paris, with France's highest administrative court upholding a ban on a march between Place de la République and Place de la Bastille.

More than 40 Paris metro stations face closure, while police have announced restrictions on face coverings during demonstrations.

The security measures follow unrest on 17 October, when protests across France resulted in damage to shops, public buildings and businesses.

According to Reuters, France's Chamber of Commerce estimates that retailers have suffered losses exceeding €1 billion from the disruption.

The French government faces pressure over its proposed 2027 budget as public debt approaches 120 per cent of gross domestic product. Students have criticised deteriorating school buildings, overcrowded classrooms and university admissions procedures.

French authorities reported that 410,000 people participated in demonstrations last Saturday.

The protests follow demonstrations in Italy, Spain, Portugal and other European countries, where young people have raised similar concerns about education, housing and employment prospects.

French trade unions have called another nationwide strike for 5 November, while Germany's national school student organisation plans a separate demonstration on 20 November.

HT