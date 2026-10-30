The breach occurred late on Thursday, with most of the cryptocurrency transferred from Binance-controlled wallets in approximately 20 minutes. The exchange suspended deposits and withdrawals and pledged to compensate users for any losses.

Hackers have stolen approximately $6.3 billion (€5.4 billion) from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, in what investigators describe as the biggest known financial theft in history. Blockchain researchers have linked the attack to North Korean hackers, while US authorities have joined efforts to trace the stolen assets.

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Binance said it had allocated $6.34 billion from company funds to cover the theft. Around $3 billion of the affected assets have been identified or frozen, although the company has not provided a full account of the remaining funds.

The attack targeted a cryptocurrency hot wallet, which remains connected to the internet to process transactions. Binance co-chief executive Richard Teng said hackers manipulated transaction authorisation systems to bypass the exchange's security controls.

The company's investigation initially identified a compromised laptop belonging to an engineer as a possible entry point. Subsequent findings indicated that attackers had gained access through additional systems.

"This was not carried out by one person," Teng said in a video statement. He added that the attackers deployed software designed to destroy evidence of their activities.

Blockchain intelligence companies TRM Labs, Chainalysis and Elliptic attributed the operation to North Korean state-linked hackers. TRM identified the TraderTraitor group, associated with the Lazarus hacking network, with high confidence.

Binance has not confirmed who carried out the theft. North Korea has consistently denied allegations of state-sponsored cryptocurrency hacking.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Secret Service have become involved in the case. The Secret Service said its investigators were working with financial companies to identify, freeze and recover stolen assets.

Stablecoin issuer Tether reported freezing approximately $1.57 billion linked to the attack, while Circle froze more than $800 million.

According to Reuters, Binance is cooperating with both US agencies as investigators follow transactions across blockchain networks.

The $6.3 billion theft exceeds the previous cryptocurrency hacking record of approximately $1.5 billion stolen from Bybit in February 2025, an operation the FBI attributed to North Korea.

Blockchain analysis company Elliptic described the Binance incident as potentially the largest theft of any kind ever recorded.

Cryptocurrency markets declined following news of the breach. Bitcoin fell to $76,368, its lowest level in six weeks, while Ether dropped to $2,178. Binance's BNB token lost nearly 7% over 24 hours, according to Reuters.

Binance reported 335 million registered users worldwide and approximately $162.8 billion in assets under custody in its 2025 annual report.

Teng said customer funds remained protected and the exchange would publish a proof-of-reserves report by Monday. Withdrawal services will resume after security testing, with Binance targeting restoration within approximately 40 to 48 hours of the incident.

HT