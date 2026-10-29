President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the programme during his State of the Nation Address on October 28, outlining a development strategy that places infrastructure, technological innovation and economic diversification at the centre of Kazakhstan’s ambitions for the coming decade.

ASTANA, October 29 – Kazakhstan has announced a nationwide investment and construction programme worth approximately $14.27 billion, setting out plans to modernise infrastructure, expand industrial production, attract foreign investment and strengthen its position as an economic and transport centre connecting Europe and Asia.

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The initiative, known as Halyqtyq Qurylys, or People’s Construction, will draw approximately 6.5 trillion tenge from the country’s National Fund by the end of 2029. It represents the largest infrastructure programme announced in Kazakhstan’s history.

Tokayev also proposed declaring 2027 the Year of Nationwide Large-Scale Construction, with investment reaching cities, towns and rural communities throughout the country.

The announcement comes as Kazakhstan celebrates 35 years of independence and begins implementing a Constitution that entered into force on July 1, following its adoption in March.

According to the President, the country has reached a stage where its financial resources, industrial capacity and technological development provide a foundation for further economic expansion.

“Strong cities create strong regions, and strong regions create a strong country,” Tokayev said in his address.

The programme aims to translate Kazakhstan’s accumulated financial resources into infrastructure, employment and economic opportunities.

The government’s initial construction plans include approximately 70 healthcare facilities and 50 educational, sporting and cultural institutions. Investment will also support housing, transport networks, utilities and improved access to natural gas and drinking water.

Around 1.5 trillion tenge will be earmarked for social infrastructure projects during 2026 and the first two months of 2027.

The government has until the end of this year to prepare a list of projects covering every region.

Kazakhstan’s economic indicators provide context for the investment programme. Citing projections from the International Monetary Fund, Tokayev said the country’s gross domestic product is expected to approach $400 billion in 2026, with GDP per capita exceeding $19,000.

The President said Kazakhstan is expected to rank 47th globally by economic size, while manufacturing now accounts for more than 14 per cent of GDP.

The combined value of Kazakhstan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves and National Fund assets has exceeded $130 billion.

These resources give the government financial capacity to pursue infrastructure development while maintaining its focus on investment and economic stability.

Tokayev stressed that public expenditure must attract private investment rather than replace it. He also instructed the government to involve domestic companies in construction and industrial projects.

The programme is expected to generate employment opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people, while increasing demand for locally produced construction materials, metal structures and engineering equipment.

“The use of National Fund resources to finance imports must not be permitted,” Tokayev said.

The requirement is intended to ensure that infrastructure spending supports domestic production, employment and industrial development.

Kazakhstan’s transport sector forms another part of the government’s economic strategy.

Situated between China, Russia, Europe and the Caspian region, Kazakhstan occupies a geographical position along trade routes linking Asian manufacturing centres with European markets.

Tokayev said approximately 85 per cent of freight transported from China to the European continent passes through Kazakhstan.

The government intends to expand the country’s role beyond providing transit routes by developing logistics operators, distribution centres, manufacturing facilities and trading hubs.

The Bakhty–Ayagoz railway, scheduled to enter service in 2027, is expected to increase freight capacity on routes towards China by 20 million tonnes.

Construction of the Aral–Caspian transport corridor began in August 2026. The project is designed to shorten the Trans-Caspian route by approximately 1,000 kilometres and reduce delivery times by up to three days.

The government also plans to complete the reconstruction of all road border crossings in 2027 and strengthen oversight of road construction across the country.

A new airport in Astana is scheduled to begin construction next year in partnership with an international company.

Meanwhile, restoration work at Arkalyk Airport has been completed, and airports at Zaysan, Katon-Karagay and Kenderli are expected to enter service.

Tokayev also called for investment in air cargo infrastructure and the digitalisation of international freight documentation.

The measures form part of Kazakhstan’s ambition to become a Eurasian logistics centre, generating revenue from transport, distribution and related industries.

Energy development is another priority.

Kazakhstan currently generates approximately 123 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, but increasing industrial demand and the expansion of digital infrastructure have placed pressure on the national power system.

Tokayev instructed the government to achieve a sustained electricity surplus by 2029.

The strategy includes constructing generating facilities, modernising power stations and transmission networks, developing cleaner coal generation and expanding renewable energy, particularly solar power.

The government will also update the country’s long-term energy balance through 2035 to account for electricity demand from industry, artificial intelligence and data centres.

Nuclear energy occupies a place in these plans.

Tokayev said construction of the Balkhash nuclear power plant might begin in 2027 and called for a cooperation agreement to advance the proposed Moyynkum nuclear power plant.

He also proposed examining the establishment of a strategic uranium reserve capable of meeting Kazakhstan’s nuclear fuel requirements for the next century.

The President said cooperation with foreign nuclear technology partners should include training for Kazakh specialists, technology transfer and the development of domestic industries.

Such arrangements would link investment in electricity generation with the expansion of Kazakhstan’s engineering and technological capabilities.

The government is pursuing a parallel strategy to develop the digital economy.

Under the Digital Qazaqstan programme, Kazakhstan has commissioned two supercomputers, with a third scheduled to enter service before the end of 2026.

Construction of a fibre-optic connection across the Caspian seabed has also been completed, while additional data centres are under development.

Tokayev called for the commercial application of artificial intelligence, blockchain technologies and asset tokenisation across the economy.

The government intends to establish a simplified legal framework for digital employment by the end of this year.

In 2027, authorities and private companies will begin pilot projects to help rural producers reach customers through digital marketplaces, supported by financial services and logistics networks.

The initiative seeks to extend the benefits of digital technology beyond major cities and provide businesses in rural communities with access to markets.

Kazakhstan also intends to introduce artificial intelligence into public administration, including expenditure monitoring, financial management and infrastructure planning.

Digital models of urban infrastructure will support planning and resource management in cities.

Tokayev said the objective is to create an economy in which technology supports employment, entrepreneurship and productivity.

The President also identified investment reform as a condition for achieving Kazakhstan’s economic targets.

Small and medium-sized enterprises currently generate approximately 40 per cent of GDP and account for almost 70 per cent of investment in fixed capital.

The government has been instructed to prepare a development plan for medium-sized businesses, focusing on long-term financing, technological modernisation and closer cooperation with major enterprises.

Tokayev proposed discussing a three-year moratorium on inspections of micro and small businesses beginning on January 1, 2027.

The proposal follows a similar moratorium implemented between 2020 and 2023.

The government will also examine measures to reduce regulatory barriers, improve competition and increase access to public procurement for smaller companies.

For international investors, Kazakhstan plans to strengthen investment coordination and develop legal institutions designed to support commercial activity.

Tokayev proposed giving Baiterek Holding a greater role in coordinating investment policy alongside the relevant government ministries.

In Alatau City, the government plans to establish an Investment Court based on the English common law model.

The court would handle commercial disputes, while a separate Civil Court would deal with other matters under the city’s special legal regime.

The government must submit the necessary legislative amendments by the end of January 2027.

The initiative aims to provide investors with a legal framework for commercial activity and dispute resolution.

Kazakhstan’s mineral resources also feature in its plans for industrial development.

Tokayev instructed the government to modernise geological exploration, expand access to geological data and attract private investment into mineral development.

The government will prepare proposals for a national system to manage critical mineral reserves, including financing mechanisms and agreements to purchase production from domestic companies.

Kazakhstan also intends to strengthen partnerships with international companies to develop processing facilities and participate in global manufacturing supply chains.

The strategy places emphasis on increasing the value of products manufactured within Kazakhstan rather than relying solely on raw material exports.

Agriculture offers another area for expansion.

According to figures presented in the address, Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector grew by almost 6 per cent in 2025, while agro-industrial output reached 15 trillion tenge.

Baiterek Holding has identified food-industry investment projects worth more than 500 billion tenge.

The government plans to improve access to long-term financing, expand domestic agricultural machinery production and support investment in food processing and storage facilities.

Artificial intelligence is also expected to play a role in agricultural modernisation.

Tokayev referred to a visit to Astana by NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang, during which the introduction of artificial intelligence into Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector was discussed.

The President endorsed the proposal and called for its implementation.

Water management will accompany agricultural expansion.

The government has been instructed to reduce losses in water distribution networks, improve monitoring of consumption and complete the National Water Resources Information System.

Tokayev said irrigation projects should incorporate water-saving technologies, while investment in processing and logistics should increase the economic value of agricultural production.

Alongside industrial and infrastructure development, the government announced measures aimed at raising household incomes and improving public services.

From January 1, 2027, Kazakhstan’s monthly minimum wage will increase from 85,000 tenge to 110,000 tenge, an increase of approximately 29 per cent.

The measure is expected to raise incomes for nearly 1.8 million people, including more than 370,000 public sector employees.

The government will also increase remuneration for district-level primary healthcare specialists by up to 40 per cent, depending on continuous length of service.

More than 77,000 healthcare professionals are expected to benefit.

Healthcare investment under the People’s Construction programme includes eight perinatal centres and seven multidisciplinary children’s hospitals.

The hospitals will serve Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, Shymkent, Kaskelen, Semey and Aktau, while Astana will receive two additional medical facilities.

The government intends to involve private investors and public-private partnerships in developing healthcare infrastructure.

Education will also receive attention.

Kazakhstan has nearly seven million children, representing approximately 34 per cent of its population, with more than 330,000 births annually.

More than 237,000 children have special educational needs.

Tokayev instructed the government to expand inclusive education facilities, improve early identification of additional needs and increase the availability of specialists.

He also called for a reduction in teachers’ administrative duties to allow them to concentrate on education.

The President linked these investments to Kazakhstan’s long-term economic development, arguing that modern infrastructure and education must advance together.

Macroeconomic stability remains part of the government’s programme.

Tokayev identified inflation control and rising real incomes as priorities requiring cooperation between the government and the National Bank.

Kazakhstan’s banking sector holds assets exceeding 75 trillion tenge, while deposits have reached 52 trillion tenge.

The President called for more long-term lending to productive industries and closer cooperation between commercial banks, development institutions and international financial organisations.

He also instructed authorities to develop a unified financial market strategy involving the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the Astana International Financial Centre and Alatau City.

Tax reform is expected to accompany these measures.

The government will prepare amendments to the Tax Code to address provisions that create uncertainty or place excessive burdens on businesses.

Tokayev also proposed discussing higher taxation for individuals with substantial wealth, while maintaining constitutional protection for lawfully acquired property.

A new Civil Code, designed to reflect changes in technology and commercial activity, is expected to reach adoption by the end of 2027.

The economic programme coincides with reforms to Kazakhstan’s political and administrative institutions following the introduction of the new Constitution.

The Presidential Administration has been instructed to submit a comprehensive public administration reform plan by June 1, 2027.

The plan will cover government institutions from central ministries to rural administrations, with an emphasis on administrative efficiency, digital technology and professional standards.

A separate long-term development strategy will be prepared within one year by the Presidential Administration, the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms and research institutions.

Tokayev placed particular emphasis on the role of young people in Kazakhstan’s future, linking the country’s development ambitions to education, science and technological competence.

“Our country will always need outstanding scientists, highly skilled engineers, wise teachers and qualified doctors,” he said.

The President also called for national unity, respect for the law and public responsibility as Kazakhstan enters its next phase of development.

“I see Kazakhstan as a just and progressive state, a united country offering equal opportunities to everyone,” Tokayev said.

“I place great hopes in patriotic young people who will lead our nation forward.”

HT