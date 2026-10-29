With 93 per cent of ballots counted on Thursday, Netanyahu’s bloc is projected to win 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 48 for the opposition alliance led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces an uncertain path to another term after Tuesday’s parliamentary election left his right-wing alliance short of a majority, while Arab-led parties secured a record number of seats and became central to efforts to form a government.

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The Joint List and Ra’am were heading for a combined 19 seats, leaving neither main bloc with the 61 required to govern.

The results follow a turnout of 77.7 per cent, the highest in more than two decades. Participation among Palestinian citizens of Israel reached approximately 80 per cent, compared with 54 per cent in 2022.

Netanyahu’s Likud remains the largest party, with a projected 26 seats, while Eisenkot’s Yashar is heading for 21. The Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, is projected to secure 11 or 12 seats, with Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am expected to win eight.

The vote was Israel’s first parliamentary election since the attacks of 7 October 2023, Israel's genocide in Gaza and wars in Lebanon and Iran.

As the count progressed, Likud accused Arab parties of stealing the election through bribery, intimidation, fraud and prohibited software. The party said it had submitted evidence to police, the Shin Bet security service and election authorities.

Israeli police rejected the allegations, with a source telling The Times of Israel there was no investigative or intelligence evidence supporting them.

The Central Elections Committee also dismissed claims of widespread election theft but separately requested an investigation into allegations of foreign funding intended to influence voting. The allegations remain unsubstantiated.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded the arrest of Arab political leaders suspected of receiving Qatari funds, without presenting supporting evidence.

Opposition politician Yair Golan accused Netanyahu of conducting an “ugly delegitimisation campaign” against Arab voters.

Eisenkot warned against using allegations of interference to delay the swearing-in of parliament, while urging authorities to investigate complaints.

The election results have placed Arab representatives at the centre of coalition negotiations despite opposition from several Jewish party leaders to governing alongside them.

Jabareen told Reuters that the Joint List would seek to remove Netanyahu from office but would not formally join an Eisenkot government because of disagreements over Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

He nevertheless expressed willingness to support an alternative administration from outside the coalition.

Abbas, whose Ra’am party participated in a coalition under former prime minister Naftali Bennett in 2021, has indicated willingness to join an Eisenkot-led government.

Eisenkot previously rejected cooperation with Arab parties unless they accepted conditions concerning Israel’s Jewish identity and Hamas.

A minority government supported by Arab lawmakers remains one possible outcome, alongside a unity government involving Netanyahu and opposition parties.

President Isaac Herzog urged parties to approach coalition negotiations with an open mind and avoid another election.

“We must do everything we can, certainly after yesterday, to avoid another round of elections,” Herzog said.

Election officials continue counting absentee ballots from soldiers, diplomats, prisoners and hospital patients on Thursday. Final results are expected before certification on 4 November.

Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister while the coalition process proceeds. If no candidate assembles sufficient parliamentary support, Israel faces another election.

HT