Japan's television drama VIVANT has provoked anger in China after depicting Chinese intelligence operatives torturing Japanese agents through methods associated with atrocities committed by Japan's imperial forces during their occupation of China. The controversy comes as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expands Japan's military capabilities and seeks changes to the country's postwar security policies.

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The second season of VIVANT, broadcast by Japan's TBS network since July 2026, follows a fictional intelligence organisation operating within Japan's Self-Defence Forces. The series presents Japanese operatives as defenders of national security while depicting members of a Chinese intelligence organisation as captors who torture and kill their prisoners.

The programme, starring Masato Sakai, first appeared in 2023. Its second season has placed the activities of a fictional Japanese intelligence unit, known as Beppan, at the centre of a confrontation with a Chinese organisation called Shinshi.

In episode 19, broadcast on 4 October, Chinese operatives hold five Japanese agents captive. The prisoners face torture, including the severing of fingers. Subsequent scenes depict further violence, including stabbing. The broadcaster displayed a warning about violent content before the episode.

Japanese entertainment publication Cinema Today reported that the Chinese organisation's members subjected the captured agents to escalating violence. The portrayal has also drawn criticism within Japan, where viewers questioned the use of Chinese characters as perpetrators of torture.

China's state broadcaster CCTV condemned the scenes on 25 October, accusing the producers of transferring methods associated with Japanese wartime atrocities onto fictional Chinese characters.

The criticism centred on the historical reversal at the heart of the story. During Japan's invasion and occupation of China, Japanese military personnel tortured prisoners, resistance fighters and civilians. In VIVANT, Chinese operatives commit acts resembling those crimes while Japanese intelligence personnel occupy the position of victims.

The Global Times, which operates under the People's Daily newspaper group, accused the programme of distorting the historical record and promoting hostility towards China.

Chinese criticism also focused on the programme's portrayal of Japanese intelligence operations abroad. CCTV argued that the series presented cross-border operations by Japanese agents as legitimate responses to foreign threats while obscuring the constitutional restrictions governing Japan's armed forces.

The controversy extended beyond China. Japanese media reported objections to the programme's depiction of Chinese characters, including criticism of their language and the use of torture as a defining feature of the fictional organisation.

On 29 October, Japanese company Sanrio, which owns Hello Kitty, ended a planned collaboration with VIVANT. The company said the programme contained material that did not align with its corporate philosophy.

The dispute concerns more than the violence shown on screen. It raises questions about the treatment of Japan's wartime record in popular entertainment at a time when the government is changing the country's military posture.

The historical record establishes that Japan's military conducted campaigns of mass killing, torture, sexual violence and forced labour across occupied Asia. These crimes occurred on a scale that places the fictional violence in VIVANT within a history of aggression by the country whose agents the series portrays as victims.

Japan invaded Manchuria in 1931 and launched a wider war against China in 1937. Its military occupied cities and territories across the country, killing civilians and prisoners while conducting operations against resistance movements.

One of the most documented episodes occurred in Nanjing, where Japanese troops entered the Chinese capital on 13 December 1937.

During the following weeks, Japanese soldiers carried out mass executions, raped women, killed civilians and looted homes. Historical estimates of the death toll vary, with figures ranging from tens of thousands to more than 200,000. Chinese official commemorations cite approximately 300,000 victims.

Research published by Oxford University Press documents the killings of disarmed soldiers and civilians, along with widespread rape and looting. Foreign residents who remained in Nanjing recorded executions and attacks against the population.

The Japanese army's treatment of prisoners extended beyond battlefield violence. Military police and intelligence personnel used torture during interrogations, while the army operated facilities for biological warfare research and human experimentation.

Unit 731, established under military physician Shiro Ishii, conducted experiments on prisoners at facilities near Harbin in northeastern China. Its personnel infected human subjects with diseases, performed vivisections, tested biological weapons and subjected prisoners to experiments involving freezing and other forms of physical injury.

The victims included Chinese civilians and prisoners, along with Koreans, Russians and people from other communities under Japanese military control.

Research published by Le Monde in May 2025, drawing on Japanese military records, reported that Unit 731 and associated facilities conducted experiments involving plague, cholera and typhus. The report cited estimates of 3,000 to 5,000 deaths among detainees at Unit 731.

A study published in the Asia-Pacific Journal: Japan Focus documents the network of biological warfare units operating in China, including facilities in Nanjing and Guangzhou.

The contrast with VIVANT is significant. The programme depicts Chinese operatives cutting the fingers of Japanese captives, while the historical record documents Japanese military personnel removing limbs and organs from prisoners during human experiments.

The comparison does not establish that the programme's producers deliberately copied particular wartime crimes. Nor does the fictional conduct of Chinese intelligence officers establish anything about the behaviour of Chinese people. The criticism concerns the decision to make Chinese characters the perpetrators of violence associated with Japan's own occupation history, while placing Japanese military intelligence personnel in the role of victims.

Japan's record of occupation and repression also extends to Korea, which remained under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 until Japan's surrender in August 1945.

Japanese authorities suppressed independence movements, imprisoned political opponents and restricted Korean cultural and political activity. Following the independence demonstrations of March 1919, colonial security forces arrested and attacked protesters.

During the Second World War, Japan mobilised Korean labourers for mines, factories and military construction. Colonial authorities also pressured Koreans to adopt Japanese names and restricted the use of the Korean language.

Japanese military authorities operated a system of sexual exploitation involving women and girls from Korea, China and other occupied territories. Many suffered coercion, confinement and sexual violence in military facilities commonly described as comfort stations.

Columbia University's Asia for Educators project documents forced labour, wartime mobilisation and the sexual enslavement of Korean women under Japanese colonial rule.

These crimes formed part of Japan's imperial expansion across Asia. Japanese forces also committed atrocities against civilians and prisoners in the Philippines, Singapore and other occupied territories.

The end of the war brought criminal proceedings against Japanese military and political leaders. The International Military Tribunal for the Far East, which sat from 1946 to 1948, prosecuted senior officials for their responsibility for Japan's wars of aggression and associated crimes.

Former prime minister Hideki Tojo and General Iwane Matsui, who commanded Japanese forces during the campaign against Nanjing, were among seven defendants sentenced to death.

Accountability remained incomplete. American occupation authorities granted immunity to Ishii and other personnel associated with Unit 731 in exchange for biological warfare research data. Many individuals involved in human experimentation escaped prosecution.

This history continues to influence relations between Japan and its neighbours. China and South Korea have repeatedly challenged Japanese political figures over wartime remembrance, school textbooks and visits to Yasukuni Shrine.

The shrine in Tokyo commemorates Japan's war dead, including 14 men convicted as Class-A war criminals by the Tokyo tribunal. Their enshrinement has made visits by Japanese political leaders a source of diplomatic disputes.

On 19 October 2026, Xinhua criticised Takaichi for sending a ritual offering to Yasukuni during its autumn festival. The commentary reported that cabinet members and lawmakers also visited the shrine or made offerings.

The Chinese news agency argued that such gestures raised questions about Japan's willingness to acknowledge the consequences of its wartime aggression.

The distinction between remembrance and endorsement remains central to the dispute. Japanese politicians who defend visits to Yasukuni often describe them as acts of respect for the dead. Critics in China, South Korea and Japan argue that honouring convicted wartime leaders at the same institution obstructs reconciliation.

Japan has issued formal statements of remorse for its colonial rule and aggression. In 1995, prime minister Tomiichi Murayama acknowledged the suffering caused by Japan's actions and expressed an apology.

Subsequent disputes over historical responsibility have nevertheless continued, particularly when political leaders question aspects of wartime wrongdoing or support institutions associated with Japan's imperial past.

The controversy surrounding VIVANT has emerged during a period of changes in Japanese defence policy.

Since 2022, successive Japanese governments have expanded military spending, pursued longer-range weapons and strengthened security cooperation with the United States and other partners.

A July 2026 research briefing by the British House of Commons Library described Japan's current defence reforms as its most substantial shift in security policy since the Second World War. The briefing identified increases in spending, the acquisition of long-range missiles and the removal of restrictions on arms exports.

Takaichi, who became prime minister in October 2025, has accelerated this programme.

In December 2025, she announced that Japan had reached a level of defence spending equivalent to 2 per cent of gross domestic product, ahead of the original timetable. Her government also committed to revising the country's three principal security documents during 2026.

Those documents are the National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Buildup Program. They determine the government's military priorities, procurement plans and approach to national security.

In a policy speech to parliament on 20 February 2026, Takaichi called for a further strengthening of defence capabilities. She also announced plans to reorganise the Air Self-Defence Force and establish a Space Operations Command.

The government has defended these measures by citing regional security threats, developments in military technology and the need to prepare for prolonged conflict.

China's military expansion, North Korea's missile programme and concerns over Taiwan form part of the security environment invoked by Japanese policymakers.

Critics argue that Tokyo's response is changing the character of the country's postwar military system and weakening restraints established after Japan's defeat in 1945.

Article 9 of Japan's Constitution renounces war as a sovereign right and prohibits the maintenance of war potential. Japan nevertheless established the Self-Defence Forces in 1954, and successive governments have interpreted the Constitution as permitting military capabilities necessary for self-defence.

The acquisition of missiles capable of striking targets outside Japan, changes to arms export rules and proposals to expand the role of military intelligence have intensified disputes over the limits of that interpretation.

The Takaichi administration has also considered changes to the rank titles used by Self-Defence Forces officers.

According to an April 2026 Xinhua commentary, the proposed revisions would restore several titles used by the Imperial Japanese Army, including taisho for senior generals and taisa for colonels.

The government presented the proposed terminology changes as measures to improve professional recognition and bring military ranks into line with international practice.

Critics questioned the decision to restore titles associated with the wartime armed forces. Several officers convicted of war crimes held ranks bearing those titles, although the ranks themselves also formed part of Japan's military system before the Second World War.

The proposal has therefore become another point of dispute over the symbolism of Japan's military reforms.

In an editorial cited by Xinhua on 21 October, the Japanese newspaper Shimbun Akahata criticised the government's defence expansion and warned about the economic and constitutional consequences of higher military spending.

Tokyo Shimbun also questioned the administration's economic and diplomatic record, while Mainichi Shimbun and Asahi Shimbun raised concerns about Takaichi's approach to parliamentary scrutiny and decision-making.

These criticisms show that opposition to the government's security agenda exists within Japan and is not confined to Chinese officials or foreign media.

The relationship between Japan's military policy and VIVANT has become a separate subject of controversy.

The series portrays a clandestine Japanese military intelligence organisation operating beyond Japan's borders. Its agents conduct missions involving surveillance, infiltration and armed confrontation.

Although Beppan draws on speculation about covert Japanese intelligence activities, the programme's depiction of the organisation is fictional and does not establish the existence of an operational unit with the powers shown on screen.

The fictional setting nevertheless presents an image of Japanese military personnel carrying out overseas operations against foreign adversaries. It places intelligence officers at the centre of national defence and depicts the use of force as part of their work.

Chinese critics argue that this presentation contributes to public acceptance of an expanded Japanese military role. They also accuse the programme of reinforcing perceptions of China as a security threat.

CCTV's criticism cited a scene in which a Japanese operative warns Chinese personnel about the consequences of attacking an aircraft carrying Japanese agents. The broadcaster interpreted the dialogue as an endorsement of Western military intervention on Japan's behalf.

The allegation that VIVANT forms part of an organised government information campaign remains unproven. No evidence presented in the reporting establishes that the Japanese government directed the producers to depict Chinese characters as torturers.

The programme's political implications are nonetheless being debated alongside Japan's defence reforms.

Takaichi herself referred to the series during a parliamentary committee session on 14 October, saying that she hoped to watch it during the year-end and New Year holidays. Her remarks drew attention in Chinese coverage of the dispute.

The reaction reflects tensions that have intensified since Takaichi's comments in November 2025 about a possible conflict involving Taiwan.

Her remarks suggested that a military contingency involving Taiwan might have consequences for Japan's security and the circumstances under which its armed forces would act.

Beijing objected to the statements, viewing Taiwan as an internal Chinese matter and rejecting the prospect of Japanese military involvement.

Japan's defence establishment, meanwhile, has continued to identify Chinese military activity as a principal security concern.

The Japanese Ministry of Defence's 2026 white paper, released on 26 October, describes increasing competition between the United States and China and warns about attempts to change the international order through force.

Against this diplomatic background, VIVANT's depiction of Chinese intelligence officers as torturers has become a point of contention over the relationship between popular culture and national security policy.

The programme does not simply portray violence between fictional individuals. It assigns national identities to the opposing intelligence organisations and presents Japanese operatives as protagonists confronting a Chinese adversary.

That distinction has particular significance because the historical record of Japanese occupation includes documented torture and mass violence against Chinese people.

The dispute also exposes differences between Japanese and Chinese approaches to wartime remembrance. Chinese state media have placed Japan's occupation history at the centre of their criticism, while Japanese reporting has covered both the objections and domestic disagreement over the programme.

The timing has intensified the controversy. The series reached its disputed episodes during the same month that Japan's government prepared further security policy changes and senior political figures participated in ceremonies at Yasukuni Shrine.

On 21 October, Xinhua reported that Japanese newspapers had questioned the government's military expansion and its handling of relations with China.

On 25 October, CCTV accused VIVANT of distorting historical responsibility through its portrayal of torture.

On 26 October, the Global Times repeated the criticism, connecting the programme's depiction of Japanese intelligence officers to concerns about Japan's changing defence posture.

On 29 October, Sanrio withdrew from its commercial partnership with the series following the backlash.

The sequence places a fictional television drama within a diplomatic dispute involving historical memory, military policy and the portrayal of China in Japanese media.

Japan's government has not established a formal connection between VIVANT and its defence programme. The drama's producers have not been shown to be acting under government direction. The documented connection is between the programme's themes, the reactions they have generated and the political debate surrounding Japan's military expansion.

The broader historical issue concerns the responsibility of a country whose armed forces committed atrocities across Asia and whose current leaders are pursuing changes to the military restrictions established after 1945.

For Chinese and Korean communities affected by Japanese occupation, wartime remembrance involves the experiences of prisoners, forced labourers, women subjected to sexual slavery and civilians killed during military campaigns.

For Japanese audiences, VIVANT presents a fictional confrontation in which Japanese intelligence agents suffer torture at the hands of Chinese operatives and respond through covert military operations.

Those opposing depictions of violence and national responsibility have become the centre of a dispute extending from television entertainment to Japan's parliament, Chinese state media and the commercial partners of one of Japan's television productions.

HT