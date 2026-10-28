Regional authorities warned that the death toll was likely to rise as emergency crews searched the wreckage.

The collision occurred shortly after 9am local time near Urda, in Toledo province, about 140 kilometres south of Madrid, on the railway line connecting the Spanish capital with Seville.

At least 68 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain on Wednesday morning, leaving carriages derailed and hundreds of passengers caught in the disaster.

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The accident involved an AVE train operated by state-owned Renfe and another service run by private railway company Iryo. Both trains were travelling towards southern Spain when the Renfe service struck the rear of the Iryo train, which had reportedly stopped on the tracks.

According to Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha regional government, the Renfe train carried 397 passengers, while 147 people, including a baby, were aboard the Iryo service.

The impact derailed at least two carriages, sending them down an embankment.

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, confirmed that at least 68 people had died. He said about 15 people had severe or critical injuries, and 53 people were hospitalised for moderate injuries.

Emergency services deployed firefighters, ambulances, medical helicopters and mobile intensive care units. Hospitals in Toledo, Alcázar de San Juan and Ciudad Real prepared to receive casualties.

Jesús Pérez Martín, mayor of nearby Los Yébenes, described the situation as a "tragedy" in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

A passenger on the Renfe AVE train, Fernando Seco, told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE that the train had braked sharply, before the collision "threw everyone and all the seats out of place".

Spain's railway infrastructure operator ADIF suspended high-speed services between Madrid and Andalusia, leaving passengers stranded at stations, including Seville's Santa Justa terminal.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was "shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo" and remained in contact with Transport Minister Óscar Puente and regional authorities.

King Felipe VI expressed condolences to the families and thanked emergency workers for their response.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed solidarity with Spain, saying: "Today, Europe mourns with you."

The Civil Guard dispatched a specialist investigation team to establish the circumstances of the crash. Investigators were expected to examine railway signalling, train movements and the actions of those operating the services.

Authorities had not confirmed the cause of the collision.

The disaster follows a railway accident near Adamuz, in Córdoba province, in January 2026, when 46 people died after a train derailed and struck another service.

HT