The snap election follows almost two years of protests over corruption and government accountability, with voters choosing between the ruling party and a movement that emerged from demonstrations following a railway station disaster.

Serbians voted in parliamentary elections on Sunday, with turnout reaching levels not seen for two decades as a student-led movement sought to end the rule of former president Aleksandar Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

Add Helsinki Times as a preferred source on Google (opens Google in a new tab)

Election monitors CeSID and Ipsos estimated turnout at 60.8% by 5pm local time, more than 13 percentage points above the corresponding figure in the 2023 election.

Long queues formed outside polling stations across Serbia, including in Belgrade and Novi Sad. Serbians living abroad also queued to vote in European cities and the United States.

More than 6.45 million people are eligible to elect 250 members of parliament. Eighteen electoral lists, comprising 2,418 candidates, are competing for seats.

The vote follows the collapse of a concrete canopy at Novi Sad railway station on 1 November 2024, which killed 16 people. The disaster prompted student demonstrations demanding accountability for the deaths and access to documents concerning the station's reconstruction.

Protests spread across the country, developing into a movement against alleged corruption, political interference and the government's treatment of demonstrators.

The Student List, campaigning under the name Students Win, has fielded 250 candidates selected through university assemblies. They include academics, doctors, farmers and artists, many without previous political experience.

Cardiologist Ilija Srdanović heads the list, although the movement has not identified who would become prime minister if it wins.

Its programme includes investigating corruption, removing political influence from public institutions and reforming education and public broadcasting.

Vučić, whose party has governed since 2012, resigned as president in September to seek a return to the premiership. He previously served as prime minister between 2014 and 2017.

His campaign has focused on economic development, infrastructure investment, higher pensions and public-sector salaries.

Opinion surveys have produced conflicting predictions. An Ipsos poll commissioned by Vučić's electoral list put the ruling bloc on 47.4% against 40% for the students. Other surveys placed the students ahead.

Election monitoring organisations have raised concerns about voting procedures and pressure on voters.

The Centre for Research, Transparency and Accountability (CRTA) reported allegations of voter intimidation and procedural irregularities. Its monitoring also identified instances of voters photographing ballot papers, raising concerns about possible pressure to prove how they voted.

According to The Guardian, more than 15,500 domestic observers are monitoring the election, alongside over 600 international monitors.

Vučić and his party deny allegations of corruption, repression and interference in the electoral process.

After voting, Vučić told Reuters he would accept the electorate's decision.

"If we lose we will acknowledge the will of the electorate, if we win no one will take it (from us)," he said.

The election also carries implications for Serbia's relations with the European Union, Russia and China. Vučić has maintained relations with Moscow while pursuing EU membership, although accession negotiations have made limited progress.

The Student List has concentrated on domestic reforms while supporting continued relations with Russia and recognising the EU's importance as Serbia's principal economic partner.

Polling stations close at 8pm local time, with initial projections expected approximately two hours later.

HT