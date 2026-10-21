Stubb outlined Europe's priorities during a speech at the University of Helsinki, a day after participating in eight hours of discussions in Oslo involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre , Witkoff and representatives from NATO and the European Union.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has called for direct negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States over disputed territories and security guarantees, as US President Donald Trump 's special envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Wednesday, to discuss proposals for ending the war.

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According to Stubb, the Oslo meeting sought to ease tensions between Washington and Kyiv, establish European and Ukrainian priorities ahead of Witkoff's meeting with Putin, and agree on the next steps towards negotiations.

The Finnish president said the central objective was to arrange bilateral or trilateral talks addressing territorial disputes, which remain among the main obstacles to an agreement.

He identified US security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe's security arrangements after the war as further priorities. Negotiators would also need to address ceasefire monitoring, the location of military contact lines, energy security, food supplies and prisoner exchanges.

Stubb said the eventual agreement would involve compromises concerning territory and security guarantees, including the question of whether Ukraine receives bilateral US commitments or NATO membership.

Speaking about the Oslo discussions, Stubb said negotiations behind closed doors differed considerably from the public exchanges between Washington and Kyiv.

Witkoff subsequently travelled to St Petersburg for his ninth meeting with Putin, carrying documents outlining proposals for a possible peace settlement.

"One thing that I hope to accomplish today is to have some good conversation between us about the resumption potentially of trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia and the United States," Witkoff told Putin, according to Reuters.

A US official told Reuters that the Oslo discussions had produced "meaningful progress" towards a coordinated approach to Russia, including proposals covering Ukrainian security guarantees, economic reconstruction and European security.

The meeting in Russia also coincided with the release of Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired American teacher imprisoned in Russia on charges of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine.

According to The Guardian, Putin ordered Hubbard's release following a personal request from Trump. The release did not involve a prisoner exchange.

Trump confirmed on Truth Social that Russia had released Hubbard without requiring concessions from Washington.

Witkoff praised Putin during their meeting, describing him as a humanitarian and thanking him for the gesture.

The discussions took place amid tensions between Washington and Kyiv following Trump's agreement to resume Russian diesel imports and Ukrainian complaints about restrictions on US intelligence sharing and military satellite communications.

Zelenskyy said Tuesday's Oslo meeting had helped resolve some intelligence-sharing problems.

Russia continues to demand control over the entire Donetsk region and opposes Ukrainian NATO membership, while Kyiv seeks security guarantees and an end to Russian attacks.

Putin also raised prospects for economic cooperation with Washington, including fertiliser exports, and offered Russian assistance concerning Iran.

In Helsinki, Stubb addressed the wider implications of changes in US foreign policy, warning that relations between Europe and Washington had undergone a lasting transformation.

"There is no return to the old transatlantic relationship," Stubb said.

HT