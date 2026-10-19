The agency said that it would reduce the number of people receiving food and cash assistance from 1.6 million to 1.1 million. Families who remain eligible will also receive smaller food parcels, less flour and reduced financial support.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced cuts to food assistance in Gaza, leaving 500,000 Palestinians without its monthly support as funding shortages threaten efforts to prevent hunger across the territory.

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The cuts come as winter approaches and around 1.4 million people, representing 67% of Gaza's population, face crisis levels of food insecurity or worse.

According to the WFP, approximately 200,000 Palestinians remain in emergency food insecurity conditions, requiring immediate assistance to prevent deaths from hunger.

The agency has halved food rations, reducing monthly distributions from two parcels to one per family alongside smaller quantities of wheat flour.

Palestinians arrive at to collect a food ration box provided by the World Food Programme (WFP), at a distribution centre in the village of Al-Zawayda, in the centre of the Gaza Strip on October 27, 2025. Photo: Bashar Taleb / AFP / Lehtikuva



Daily hot meal distributions have fallen from 250,000 to 150,000. Families in areas with restricted access, including those near the boundary of Israeli military control, will receive meals every other day instead of daily.

Cash assistance to 75,000 families has also been reduced. Euronews reported that monthly payments have fallen from 1,250 shekels to 750 shekels, equivalent to approximately $400 and $240 respectively.

WFP country director for Palestine Shaun Hughes said the reductions reflected financial shortages rather than falling humanitarian needs.

"And that's not because we don't have humanitarian access to deliver food; that's because we don't have funding," Hughes told AFP.

The WFP received less than half its previous annual funding for Palestinian operations in 2026. It now requires $450 million to maintain assistance in Gaza and the West Bank between October 2026 and March 2027.

Food security improved following the October 2025 ceasefire, with the proportion of people facing crisis-level hunger falling from 77% at the end of last year to 67%.

The agency warned that reduced assistance threatens those gains, particularly as more than 80% of Gaza's population remains unemployed.

The WFP will continue supporting bakeries supplying one-third of Gaza's bread, providing nutritional assistance to 300,000 women and children and distributing school snacks to 200,000 children.

The agency also reduced assistance in the occupied West Bank in September, cutting the number of recipients from 400,000 to 200,000.

Only one in five children in Gaza consumes a sufficiently varied diet, according to the WFP. The agency warned that further funding reductions would increase the risk of malnutrition among children and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

HT