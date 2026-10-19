Speaking after an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday, Lecornu said local authorities would receive powers to restrict movement in areas affected by violence. He ruled out a citywide curfew in Paris but did not exclude declaring a state of emergency if unrest continued.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has called for curfews in parts of the country following a weekend of riots and looting that left thousands of businesses damaged, nearly 2,400 people arrested and almost 1,000 police officers injured.

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The violence followed nationwide demonstrations on Saturday against rising living costs, fuel prices and declining public services. More than 500,000 people participated, exceeding an initial police estimate of 200,000.

Authorities deployed approximately 60,000 police officers and other security personnel, but clashes, arson and looting spread through Paris, Marseille, Lyon and other cities.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that police had lost control in several locations and admitted failures in preparations for the demonstrations.

Nuñez offered his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, who rejected it and ordered a review of intelligence and policing failures.

Macron also instructed the interior minister to introduce measures to prevent further violence.

One protester died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, while almost 1,000 police officers and gendarmes sustained injuries.

The unrest caused extensive damage to businesses. France's Chambers of Commerce and Industry estimated that more than 2,000 businesses were directly affected, with losses reaching hundreds of millions of euros.

In Marseille, local business representatives told the BBC that more than 600 shops were looted. Authorities prohibited public gatherings and demonstrations between midday and 8pm on Monday.

In Paris, hundreds of shops suffered damage, including stores belonging to luxury brands. Police arrested another 351 people on Sunday following further incidents of vandalism and looting.

Lecornu announced financial assistance for affected businesses, including temporary unemployment support for employees unable to work. The government is also discussing compensation arrangements with insurers.

The prime minister blamed radical far-left groups for attempting to destabilise France before the presidential election in April 2027.

Left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon rejected the accusations and demanded evidence.

"If the prime minister is neither a liar nor someone seeking to incite disorder, he must name those involved and provide proof for his accusation," Mélenchon wrote on X.

Protests continued on Monday despite the security measures. Students blocked entrances to the Louvre Museum in Paris, forcing its closure.

The demonstrations supported a student movement demanding improvements to education and public services.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire called for negotiations between the government and education organisations, arguing that the unrest required a political response.

The European Union condemned the violence while defending the right to peaceful demonstrations.

"Those who demonstrate peacefully must not be conflated with those who commit violence," EU spokesman Markus Lammert said.

The unrest also affected financial markets. France's CAC 40 stock index fell 1.3% in early trading on Monday, while the yield on French 10-year government bonds rose to 4.86%, Reuters reported.

Further demonstrations are planned for Saturday, 24 October, by organisers associated with the Yellow Vest movement. Trade unions have also called for nationwide strikes and rallies on 5 November.

HT