Around 550,000 people joined demonstrations on Saturday, including 110,000 in Paris, as students, trade unions, teachers and former yellow vest protesters demanded action on prices, wages and public spending.

France began clearing damaged streets and buildings on Sunday after protests over living costs and public services descended into riots, leaving one demonstrator dead, more than 500 emergency personnel injured and 1,800 people arrested across the country.

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The demonstrations began peacefully in many cities before groups of masked individuals attacked police, looted businesses and set vehicles and public buildings on fire.

In Paris, police arrested 855 people, a record for a single event, according to Agence France-Presse. One demonstrator died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the protests.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said more than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters had suffered injuries. He accused far-left groups and criminals of organising attacks against public institutions and businesses.

“The Republic will yield nothing to those who seek to impose disorder and violence,” Nuñez wrote on X.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the destruction and promised legal action against those responsible.

“No room for violence in our Republic,” Macron wrote on X on Saturday.

In Limoges, an arson attack destroyed much of the city's 143-year-old town hall. Firefighters contained the blaze after part of the building collapsed.

A fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the "high cost of living", in Limoges, central France.



Haute-Vienne prefect Maurice Barate accused a group of masked individuals of deliberately setting the building alight.

In Marseille, rioters forced their way into city hall using a metal fence as a battering ram. Shops were looted, while authorities reported damage to businesses and public property.

Bordeaux Mayor Thomas Cazenave said as many as 100 shops had been looted. A group also entered the residence of the local prefect.

In Lyon, protesters set fire to the city's tourist office. Mayor Grégory Doucet described the situation as “total chaos in the city” in comments to BFMTV.

Police also reported attacks in Lille, Strasbourg, Rennes, Grenoble and other cities.

Across Paris, shopkeepers spent Sunday removing broken glass and clearing debris from their premises. Luxury retailers, restaurants and smaller businesses suffered extensive damage.

Police used tear gas and water cannon during confrontations in the capital.

The unrest followed weeks of student demonstrations that began in September over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school buildings.

The movement subsequently attracted workers, parents, farmers and pensioners demanding higher wages, lower prices and greater investment in public services.

The CGT trade union backed Saturday's mobilisation, calling for higher wages and pensions and protection for public services.

A student interviewed by Al Jazeera said protesters wanted the government to address their demands.

“We are here because we want to take back our rights,” she said.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu blamed the violence on extremist groups and criminals, while Economy Minister Roland Lescure promised assistance for affected businesses.

The unrest comes ahead of France's 2027 presidential election, amid disputes over public debt, government spending and household costs.

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan announced emergency financial assistance for businesses damaged during the disturbances.

HT