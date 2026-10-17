Trump issued an executive order on Friday waiving several provisions of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which Congress passed with bipartisan support and the president signed into law in September.

US President Donald Trump has suspended a sweeping package of sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia just days before the measures were due to take effect, citing American national interests. The decision has drawn criticism from US lawmakers and praise from Moscow, further intensifying tensions between Washington and Kyiv.

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The legislation was designed to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine by targeting Russian officials, financial institutions and the country's so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to transport oil despite Western restrictions.

It also authorised tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from major purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas, potentially affecting countries including China and India.

The new restrictions were scheduled to take effect on Sunday, 18 October, but Trump's order suspends their implementation until the administration determines that further action is appropriate.

"I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States," Trump stated in the order.

The decision comes amid concerns that additional restrictions on Russian energy exports could drive global oil prices higher ahead of November's US midterm elections. Energy costs have already risen sharply amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, placing political pressure on the Trump administration.

The move was welcomed by Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, who described the suspension as an "important and truly historic moment".

Dmitriev argued that implementing the sanctions would have severely damaged international markets and economic relations between Russia and the United States.

In Washington, Democratic Representative Don Beyer accused Trump of undermining congressional efforts to hold Moscow accountable.

"Trump's latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed to punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression," Beyer said in a statement.

The suspension follows another controversial decision by Washington to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports in a claimed effort to reduce American and global fuel prices.

That agreement prompted criticism from a bipartisan group of US senators, including six Republicans, who warned that renewed energy revenues could help finance Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has similarly condemned the diesel arrangement, warning that additional revenue would flow into Russia while its invasion continues.

Relations between Washington and Kyiv have deteriorated further over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Trump has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine halt the strikes, arguing that they contribute to higher international energy prices.

Following the collapse of a proposed energy ceasefire, Ukraine resumed refinery attacks on Thursday after Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Trump subsequently described the Ukrainian operations as a "disgrace" and renewed his criticism of Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian officials have reported disruptions to satellite communications used for drone operations, while Reuters reported, citing unnamed US and Western officials, that an order to restrict the Starshield system originated inside the White House.

Trump has denied personally ordering the restrictions and has rejected claims that Washington halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

HT