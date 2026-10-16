According to a Reuters report, citing two US officials and a Western official familiar with the matter, the instruction to limit Ukraine's access to SpaceX's Starshield service originated inside the White House.

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Ukraine for resuming attacks on Russian oil refineries, calling the strikes a "disgrace", as reports emerged that the White House had ordered restrictions on a satellite communications system essential to Ukrainian military operations.

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The order was communicated to senior Pentagon officials, although the sources did not identify who authorised it.

Starshield, a military-grade satellite network developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, supports Ukrainian battlefield communications and drone operations. Ukrainian officials reported this week that satellite receivers installed on fast-moving equipment had stopped functioning, disrupting drone strikes against Russian positions and operations to intercept incoming Russian drones.

A Ukrainian Defence Ministry source told Reuters on Thursday that the receivers had resumed working while moving, but only at speeds below 160 kilometres per hour.

A senior US official denied that Trump had personally requested the restrictions. The White House did not clarify whether another administration official had issued the order.

The disruption comes amid mounting tensions between Washington and Kyiv over Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

In an interview with Newsmax aired Thursday, Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of contributing to rising global fuel prices by targeting Russian refineries.

"All he's doing is making the world oil price higher. Well, I think that's a disgrace," Trump said, arguing that attacks on diesel production facilities threatened supplies needed by the United States and other countries.

Trump also renewed his criticism of Zelenskyy, saying he considered the Ukrainian leader more difficult to negotiate with than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine resumed refinery strikes on Thursday following a three-day pause intended to accommodate Trump's calls for an energy ceasefire. Zelenskyy ended the suspension after Russia continued attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure despite a ceasefire announcement made unilaterally by the US president.

The breakdown followed Washington's controversial agreement with Moscow to ease sanctions in exchange for additional Russian diesel supplies. Under the arrangement, Russia is expected to release more than 2.25 million barrels of diesel onto US and international markets.

Zelenskyy has criticised the deal, warning that renewed energy revenues could help finance Russia's continuing invasion. Some US lawmakers have raised similar concerns.

According to sources cited by the The Financial Times, Washington had threatened to restrict intelligence sharing and weapons procurement arrangements unless Kyiv stopped attacking Russian refineries.

European leaders have meanwhile reaffirmed their support for Ukraine. Following talks with Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron said France remained committed to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks and protecting its civilian population and infrastructure.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also posted a message following discussions with European leaders in Brussels. Addressing Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in a post on X, Tusk declared: "YOU ARE NOT ALONE".

HT