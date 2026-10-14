Ukrainian military officials reported that terminals connected to Starshield, SpaceX's military communications service, began losing connectivity on Tuesday night when travelling above 160 kilometres per hour.

Ukraine has accused SpaceX of disrupting military drone operations through restrictions on Starlink satellite communications, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Washington over its support for Kyiv. SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk denied responsibility for the restrictions, saying the US government controls the military satellite network and its operating limits.

Add Helsinki Times as a preferred source on Google (opens Google in a new tab)

The restrictions affected Ukrainian attack drones and interceptors used to defend cities against Russian aerial assaults.

Presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said Ukrainian forces received no advance warning, resulting in disrupted missions.

"Our defence forces did not receive a warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions," Beskrestnov wrote on Telegram.

A Ukrainian Defence Ministry source told Reuters that some military units experienced connection failures at speeds below the reported threshold.

Musk responded on X that the restrictions were not SpaceX's decision.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," he wrote.

Ukraine's former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported on Wednesday evening that services had been partially restored. He called for the removal of all speed restrictions.

The disruption coincided with Russian missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian authorities reported that approximately 600,000 people lost electricity following attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv and surrounding areas.

Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed strikes against six power plants, while Zelenskyy said 30 energy facilities had suffered damage.

Six people were killed in Lutsk, western Ukraine, according to regional authorities. In Kyiv, officials reported two deaths and 21 injuries at a residential building struck during the bombardment.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of disregarding US President Donald Trump's proposed ceasefire on energy infrastructure.

Speaking to Piers Morgan during a visit to London, Zelenskyy also expressed frustration with Washington's approach to the war.

"It's painful when President Trump chooses one side, not our side," he said.

Asked whether he felt betrayed by Trump, Zelenskyy replied: "Really, yes," adding that the situation involved more than his personal feelings.

The Ukrainian president warned that restrictions on satellite communications would result in further casualties.

"This decision will bring a lot of human losses," he said.

Relations between Washington and Kyiv have deteriorated following Trump's decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel purchases and his demands that Ukraine stop attacking Russian oil refineries.

The Financial Times reported, citing unnamed European officials, that Washington had threatened to restrict intelligence sharing unless Kyiv suspended those strikes.

Ukrainian officials also reported receiving no advance warnings from Western partners before Russian missile attacks for two consecutive days. Trump denied that Washington had stopped sharing intelligence.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, whose government finances Ukrainian Starlink subscriptions, questioned Musk's involvement.

"Are you playing politics with your products again?" Sikorski wrote on X.

During Zelenskyy's visit to London, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledged continued military assistance, including £45 million in surface-to-air missiles, with £10 million earmarked for accelerated delivery.

Britain also committed to examining further sanctions against Russia and measures to accelerate weapons supplies.

HT