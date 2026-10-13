Surgeons removed the lower lobe of the pope's right lung during a procedure lasting approximately 90 minutes. Laboratory tests conducted during the operation confirmed cancer that doctors had suspected following earlier examinations.

Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right lung at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday, 13 October. The Vatican confirmed that the 71-year-old pontiff had lung adenocarcinoma, a form of lung cancer, and said the operation was successful.

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The Vatican said the procedure went according to plan and that Leo regained consciousness normally before returning to his hospital room.

The operation followed the discovery of a lung nodule during a routine medical examination. The pope had disclosed the finding during his Sunday Angelus address in St Peter's Square, telling worshippers that doctors had identified the growth at an early stage.

He said medical specialists had recommended surgery and that he had agreed to undergo the procedure.

The operation was led by thoracic surgeon Stefano Margaritora, working alongside the pope's personal physician, Luigi Carbone.

According to the Vatican's medical bulletin, surgeons used a video-assisted technique to remove the affected section of the lung, aiming to eliminate the cancerous tissue.

The pope spent approximately three hours in the operating theatre, including preparation and recovery procedures.

The Vatican has not disclosed the tumour's size or whether the cancer has spread beyond the lung.

Stephen Liu, a lung cancer specialist at Georgetown University in Washington, told Reuters that determining the stage of the disease would be essential for assessing the pope's prognosis and possible further treatment.

He explained that surgery alone is often sufficient when doctors remove a small tumour before cancer reaches nearby lymph nodes.

Further examinations are being conducted to establish whether the disease has spread, a Vatican source told AFP.

Leo arrived at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, where crowds gathered to greet him. He waved to those waiting outside before entering the building.

The Vatican expects him to remain in hospital for approximately one week. His public engagements have been cancelled until 20 October.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, said he had spoken with Leo before the operation and described the pontiff as calm despite the diagnosis.

Leo became the first American-born pope in May 2025, following the death of Pope Francis. Born Robert Prevost in Chicago, he spent much of his religious career in Peru before assuming leadership of the Catholic Church.

He had no publicly known history of major respiratory illness before the discovery of the nodule.

The pope is scheduled to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru in November, although the Vatican has not confirmed whether the trip will proceed as planned.

His predecessor, Pope Francis, spent several weeks receiving treatment at Gemelli Hospital for respiratory illness before his death in April 2025.

HT