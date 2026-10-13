Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev condemned the attacks, which occurred near the country's territorial waters, and convened an emergency meeting with security officials.

Eleven sailors are missing after drone strikes hit two cargo ships off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast on Tuesday, 13 October, sinking one vessel and damaging another. Bulgaria has summoned Russia's ambassador and requested assistance from NATO and the European Union.

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The vessel that sank was identified by Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova as the Guinea-Bissau-flagged HS Dignity. It went down approximately 31 kilometres east of the coastal village of Krapets.

Reuters reported that five crew members had been rescued, while 11 remained missing. Other initial reports gave a lower number of survivors. Search and rescue operations continued on Tuesday.

The second vessel, the Ukrainian-owned Chelsea 3, was struck by three drones approximately 33 kilometres off the coastal town of Byala at around 1.30am local time.

The Maltese-flagged cargo ship, registered in Ukraine's Odesa, was travelling from Turkey to Moldova when the attack occurred.

All 15 crew members, comprising seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis, were rescued by Bulgarian border authorities and transported to Varna. Five received treatment for minor injuries.

"This is absolutely unacceptable — another attack in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters," Radev said in a televised address.

Bulgarian authorities have not established who launched the drones. Radev said there was no conclusive evidence identifying those responsible, although he suggested that the attacks benefited Russia.

Following the incident, Bulgaria summoned Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova for discussions in Sofia.

According to Reuters, Mitrofanova said she had received no information from Russia's Defence Ministry concerning attacks on commercial vessels. She also raised the possibility that a third party had staged the incidents as a provocation.

The attacks prompted Bulgaria to seek assistance from NATO and the EU to strengthen maritime monitoring, airspace surveillance and investigations into the strikes.

Radev discussed the situation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Rutte said NATO would continue monitoring security developments in the Black Sea and adjust its military presence along the alliance's eastern flank when necessary.

"The Black Sea has become another front of escalation of the Russian war in Ukraine," von der Leyen wrote on X, condemning the attacks and calling for those responsible to face accountability.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha directly accused Moscow of targeting civilian shipping and threatening international food supplies.

"The Black Sea is a lifeline for global food security," Sybiha wrote on X, accusing Russia of using attacks on commercial shipping to disrupt food transportation.

The incidents follow drone attacks against commercial vessels in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone on 6 October.

One of those ships, the Alfa Watan, sank, leaving 10 sailors, including nine Syrians and one Egyptian, missing and presumed dead. Another vessel sustained damage, but its crew survived.

Russia and Ukraine have increasingly targeted maritime infrastructure and vessels during the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russian forces have struck Ukrainian ports and shipping facilities, while Ukraine has attacked Russian vessels and maritime infrastructure in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

The attacks have affected commercial routes used to transport grain and other goods, including shipping corridors near Bulgaria and Romania, both NATO members.

HT