The global average temperature reached 16.27°C, exceeding the 1991–2020 September average by 0.82°C. Only September 2023 was warmer, by 0.11°C.

September 2026 was the world's second warmest September on record, with global temperatures reaching 1.63°C above pre-industrial levels for the second consecutive month, according to data released on Monday by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service .

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The findings mark the first time since November 2025 that global temperatures have exceeded the 1.5°C threshold for two consecutive months. Scientists expect the current period of elevated temperatures, which began in August, to continue into 2027 as El Niño conditions strengthen.

"September was the second warmest on record globally, with exceptionally high temperatures experienced again across parts of Europe after an extreme summer," said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

He warned that crossing the Paris Agreement's long-term warming threshold was approaching, although individual months above 1.5°C do not constitute a breach of the agreement's long-term target.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute said repeated monthly exceedances indicate that long-term global warming is approaching the same level.

"Current estimates suggest that the 1.5-degree threshold will be reached more permanently towards the end of this decade," researcher Mika Rantanen said.

Europe recorded its third warmest September, with an average temperature of 16.26°C, or 1.54°C above the 1991–2020 average.

Western Europe experienced its joint warmest September, matching the 2023 record at 2.51°C above average. The region had already recorded its warmest summer.

Finland also experienced warmer-than-average conditions, with temperatures across much of the country exceeding the 1991–2020 average by between 1°C and 1.5°C, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The prolonged warmth coincided with drought across western, central and parts of eastern Europe. River flows reached record September lows in sections of the Rhine, Danube, Vistula and Garonne-Dordogne, disrupting shipping, agriculture and water supplies.

Dry conditions intensified across parts of Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, the western Balkans and Greece. Rainfall towards the end of September brought some relief but also caused flooding in parts of France and Spain.

Ocean temperatures reached a September record. The average sea surface temperature outside the polar regions climbed to 21.05°C, surpassing the previous record of 20.92°C set in 2023.

In the tropical Pacific, temperatures in the Niño 3.4 monitoring region reached 29.70°C, exceeding previous peaks associated with major El Niño events.

Copernicus reported that Antarctic sea ice reached its third-lowest winter maximum in the satellite record. September's monthly extent stood approximately 6% below average.

Arctic sea ice reached its annual summer minimum, ranking 14th lowest in the satellite record, while its monthly extent was approximately 10% below average.

HT