Speaking by video link at the Warsaw Security Forum, Zelenskyy said Russian forces struck a power plant in Kharkiv shortly after Trump's announcement on Sunday.

Russia continued attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure after US President Donald Trump announced an immediate ceasefire covering energy facilities , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, raising questions about whether Moscow had agreed to the arrangement.

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He also confirmed attacks on energy facilities in Kyiv and other regions.

"Immediately after the post, Russia launched a targeted strike on a power plant in Kharkiv, causing further damage to our energy system," Zelenskyy told the conference.

"It's clear Putin doesn't read Truth Social," he added, referring to the platform where Trump announced the agreement.

Trump claimed on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had accepted an immediate halt to attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

"Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he wrote.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian officials learnt about the announcement through media reports rather than diplomatic channels. The Kremlin had not publicly confirmed its participation by Monday morning.

Despite the confusion, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would honour an agreement covering energy infrastructure if Russia followed the same terms.

"We are ready to respect an energy ceasefire if Russia is ready to do the same. We agree, if they agree," he said.

The Ukrainian president insisted that any arrangement must protect electricity generation, transmission networks and gas facilities rather than focus exclusively on oil refineries.

Ukraine has one refinery, in Kremenchuk, which Russian attacks have damaged. Russia operates a network of refineries that Ukrainian drones have targeted to disrupt fuel supplies and reduce Moscow's energy revenues.

"If Russia wants us to stop our long-range strikes against its oil refineries and oil exports, then Russia must stop its strikes against our energy system and critical infrastructure, and stop killing our people," Zelenskyy said.

According to Axios, an unnamed White House official said Trump's announcement concerned oil refineries, with a wider agreement covering electricity infrastructure potentially following later.

Ukrainian authorities reported further attacks overnight. Kharkiv's CHP-5 power plant came under fire on Sunday, while strikes damaged electricity networks in Izyum and energy and railway facilities in the Zhytomyr region.

A missile attack on a grocery store near Kharkiv killed three people and injured at least 22, including two children, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Zelenskyy said Russia had carried out more than 200 strikes against Ukrainian electricity facilities during the preceding week, alongside 17 attacks on oil and gas infrastructure.

European officials questioned the ceasefire announcement.

"We welcome the energy ceasefire when it holds. We haven't yet seen that also Russia will stick to it," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for further sanctions against Moscow and said Russia's continued attacks demonstrated its response to ceasefire proposals.

The dispute follows Trump's decision on Friday to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports under an agreement intended to increase fuel supplies.

Zelenskyy criticised the arrangement, arguing that additional energy revenue would help finance Russia's war.

The Financial Times, citing unnamed European officials, reported that Washington had threatened to restrict intelligence sharing and weapons procurement arrangements unless Kyiv stopped attacking Russian refineries.

Trump also called for Ukraine to elect a new president. Zelenskyy responded that elections required a full ceasefire, citing martial law and the difficulty of allowing frontline troops to vote.

He said a 60-day halt to fighting would provide an opportunity to prepare elections and address the legislative obstacles.

Ukraine has suspended national elections under martial law since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

HT