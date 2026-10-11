"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, without providing details about the terms or implementation.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to stop attacks on each other's energy infrastructure with immediate effect. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the announcement had come as a surprise but expressed support for the proposal, while Moscow had yet to confirm any agreement.

Zelenskyy initially told Axios that the announcement "was news for me", adding that Ukraine would accept a halt to energy attacks if Russia agreed to the same conditions.

He subsequently confirmed Kyiv's support in a statement on X, saying Ukraine was awaiting information from Washington.

"Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it's important for Russia to support it as well," he wrote.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed the proposal with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

The announcement followed days of disagreements between Washington and Kyiv after Trump agreed on Friday to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports in exchange for fuel supplies.

Under the arrangement, Russia would supply more than 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel to American and international markets.

Trump has linked Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries to rising diesel prices in the United States, where his Republican Party faces congressional elections in November.

Zelenskyy criticised the agreement, warning that additional energy revenues would help Moscow finance its military operations.

Trump responded on Saturday by urging Ukraine to stop attacking Russian refineries and suggesting the country needed a different president.

"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal," Trump told reporters.

Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, Zelenskyy rejected outside pressure over Ukraine's leadership but said he would organise elections if Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.

"Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections," he said.

Ukrainian law prohibits elections under martial law, which has remained in force since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Ukrainian president also reiterated that Kyiv would suspend strikes against Russian oil refineries if Moscow stopped attacking Ukrainian electricity and heating infrastructure.

Russian strikes continued over the weekend, causing casualties and power outages in several Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian officials reported at least 20 deaths in Saturday's attacks on Zaporizhzhia, including children. Six people were injured in overnight strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukraine's emergency services.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones struck a Yandex data centre in Vladimir, east of Moscow, on Sunday, forcing the Russian technology company to suspend operations at the facility.

The BBC reported that the incident marked the third attack on Yandex infrastructure within a week, following strikes in Sasovo and Kaluga.

The company reported disruptions to several services but said nobody was injured in Sunday's attack.

European officials criticised Washington's decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that the agreement would provide Moscow with additional revenue for its war. She said EU foreign ministers planned to consider sanctions targeting approximately 1,600 individuals and organisations on Monday.

Trump previously announced an energy ceasefire in September, but neither Russia nor Ukraine subsequently confirmed an agreement, and attacks continued.

HT