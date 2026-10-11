The demonstrations centre on demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign over a nationwide revision of electoral registers.

Protests continued in India's capital, New Delhi, on Sunday as authorities released three leaders of a youth movement, including founder Abhijeet Dipke . Protesters are demanding the resignation of the country's election chief over allegations of electoral manipulation. Police detained thousands of demonstrators on Saturday, while security forces restricted access to parts of the city to prevent gatherings.

Protesters accuse the Election Commission of removing voters in ways that favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Election Commission figures cited by the party indicate that approximately 130 million names have been removed from voter lists during the verification exercise. These include 63 million people recorded as having relocated and 30 million whom officials were unable to trace.

Opposition parties allege that the process disproportionately affects Muslims and other minority communities. The Election Commission and BJP reject allegations of manipulation, maintaining that the revisions seek to remove duplicate, deceased and ineligible voters.

The dispute intensified after the Indian Express reported in September that two election commissioners had raised concerns internally about voter registration procedures, digital systems and revisions to electoral rolls. The commission said differences of opinion form part of its internal deliberations.

Saturday's demonstrations faced restrictions after police refused permission for a gathering at Jantar Mantar, a protest venue in central Delhi.

Authorities deployed thousands of police and paramilitary personnel, erected barricades and restricted transport services. At least 45 metro stations closed, while internet access was suspended in parts of the capital.

Reuters reported more than 2,000 detentions, while the BBC cited media reports placing the figure as high as 7,000. Most detainees were released on Saturday night.

Among those detained was YouTuber and government critic Dhruv Rathee, who was released after midnight. Student leader Neha Bora also faced detention after urging demonstrators to gather at Dilli Haat when police blocked access to Jantar Mantar.

On Sunday, smaller groups returned to the streets despite the continuing security presence. The BBC witnessed police detaining protesters near Connaught Place, where demonstrators chanted demands for Kumar's resignation.

India's Supreme Court held a hearing on Sunday concerning restrictions and detentions. The court directed authorities to restore internet access and transport services unless public order required restrictions. Reuters reported that the government assured judges that journalists and lawyers would be allowed to perform their duties.

The United Nations Human Rights Office urged India to respect the right to peaceful assembly. India's foreign ministry rejected the intervention as interference in domestic affairs.

The CJP emerged in May after Dipke responded to remarks by India's Chief Justice comparing unemployed young people to cockroaches. The movement subsequently organised protests over education and unemployment. It is not registered as a political party.

The demonstrations come ahead of state elections scheduled to begin in early 2027.

HT