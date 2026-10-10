The delivery forms part of Finland's 35th military assistance package to Ukraine, valued at approximately €1 million, as Russia intensifies missile and drone attacks across the country.

Finland will supply ammunition for Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets within the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday, 10 October, following a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb .

Zelenskyy disclosed the planned shipment in a Facebook post following his discussion with Stubb. He said the ammunition would help Ukrainian forces intercept Russian jet-powered Shahed drones, which Moscow has deployed in attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The Ukrainian president did not specify the type or quantity of ammunition Finland would provide.

Stubb also confirmed the conversation in a post on X, stating that air defence was a central component of Finland's latest military assistance package.

The Finnish Ministry of Defence announced the package on Friday, 9 October, after the government accelerated its response to an urgent request from Kyiv.

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said Helsinki had brought forward its decision because of Ukraine's immediate defence requirements.

"We will not close our eyes to Ukrainians’ hour of need. Instead, we will stand with Ukraine and continue our materiel assistance deliveries," Häkkänen said in the ministry's statement.

The Finnish president formally approved the shipment on 9 October following a government proposal.

According to the Defence Ministry, the package consists of a single category of military equipment drawn from Finnish Defence Forces stocks.

The announcement brings the total value of Finland's military equipment assistance to Ukraine to approximately €3.6 billion since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Helsinki has also begun preparing another, more extensive assistance package, although officials have not announced its value or expected delivery date.

Ukraine has relied on Western-supplied F-16 aircraft to strengthen its air defences and counter Russian aerial attacks.

Denmark and the Netherlands supplied approximately 40 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine during 2024 and 2025. Ukrainian authorities have not disclosed how many remain operational.

During Saturday's conversation, Zelenskyy and Stubb also discussed the recent agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning Russian diesel supplies to American and international markets.

Russian strikes across south-eastern Ukraine early on Saturday killed 15 people, including three children. Zelenskyy accused Moscow of responding to the US decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports by launching five glide bombs at residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

Zelenskyy described the agreement as a new challenge and said Ukraine and Finland were coordinating further diplomatic discussions and responses.

Earlier in the week, Russian attacks reportedly killed nearly 80 civilians across Ukraine over two days.

HT