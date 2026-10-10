Speaking to Finnish broadcaster Yle on Saturday, Orpo questioned whether the agreement would have any significant effect on fuel prices, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Washington of providing financial support to Russia during its war against Ukraine.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has condemned an agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel to American and global markets, describing the decision as a major disappointment.

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The agreement, announced by Trump on Friday, provides for Russia to deliver more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes thereafter.

Trump also announced plans for an additional three million tonnes, depending on the condition of Russian refineries damaged by Ukrainian attacks.

The US Treasury subsequently issued a temporary licence permitting imports of Russian diesel until 7 April 2027, easing sanctions introduced to restrict Moscow's energy revenues.

Orpo told Yle's Ykkösaamu programme that the announcement was a "terrible disappointment", although he stressed that the agreed quantities represented only a fraction of US diesel consumption.

He also questioned whether Russia would fulfil the deliveries and said he did not expect the agreement to have much impact on American or global markets.

Zelenskyy described the agreement as a gift to Putin and "an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged".

"Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world," Zelenskyy wrote on X, warning that Russia would repay the diesel with further attacks.

The announcement coincided with talks between Ukrainian, European and American representatives in Miami aimed at ending the war.

Trump defended the arrangement as necessary to reduce fuel costs following disruptions caused by the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began in February.

According to figures from the American Automobile Association reported by Reuters, average US diesel prices reached $6.28 per gallon on Thursday, approximately 70% above their level before the conflict.

Diesel prices have become a concern for the administration ahead of the 3 November congressional elections, particularly because of their effect on farming, transport and consumer costs.

The agreement also attracted criticism from American lawmakers. Republican congressman Don Bacon called for stronger sanctions against Russia rather than measures that would increase Moscow's revenues.

Energy specialists questioned the potential benefits for consumers.

In an interview with Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, Hanna Kalenoja, a transport specialist at the Finland Chamber of Commerce, said the agreement would primarily redirect existing Russian diesel exports rather than increase global supplies.

Russia has continued exporting diesel despite production disruptions caused by Ukrainian strikes on its refineries.

Kalenoja explained that the agreement would determine whether available Russian fuel reached the United States and its allies instead of Asian markets, where much of it has previously been sold.

She told IS that Finnish motorists were unlikely to see meaningful reductions in diesel prices as a result of the agreement.

Clayton Seigle, an energy strategist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, also questioned the potential price benefits, telling the Associated Press that the agreement would provide Russia with additional export revenue without substantially reducing diesel costs in the United States or Europe.

Seigle said Russia was seeking buyers for its summer-grade diesel as domestic demand shifted towards winter and Arctic fuel grades.

Kalenoja identified Washington's willingness to ease sanctions on Russia in response to energy costs as a concern for Europe, where governments have maintained restrictions on Russian energy imports.

Meanwhile, the Finnish government continues discussing measures to help households and businesses facing higher fuel prices.

Orpo told Yle that proposals include tax changes, commuting deductions and support for professional drivers, but ministers have yet to agree on a package.

The prime minister also announced plans to propose ending tourist visas for Russian citizens across Europe at next week's European Council meeting, citing concerns about possible Russian sabotage operations.

HT