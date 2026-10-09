The committee credited Pillay with helping establish legal principles used to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Her career spans South Africa’s apartheid era, the prosecution of those responsible for the Rwandan genocide and investigations into alleged violations of international law in Gaza.

South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay , who spent decades pursuing accountability for war crimes and human rights violations, has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her contribution to international law. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the award in Oslo on Friday, recognising the 85-year-old former UN human rights chief.

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Announcing the decision, committee chairman Jørgen Watne Frydnes said Pillay had played a central role in developing international justice at a time when governments were challenging the authority of international courts.

“The system of international law is under tremendous pressure, and its institutions are under attack,” Frydnes said.

Born in Durban in 1941 to a family of Indian Tamil descent, Pillay grew up under apartheid. The daughter of a bus driver, she became the first woman to establish a law practice in South Africa’s Natal province in 1967. She represented opponents of apartheid, including Nelson Mandela, before becoming the first non-white woman appointed to South Africa’s High Court.

Her international judicial career included eight years at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where she served four years as president. She helped develop legal precedents recognising rape and sexual violence as acts constituting genocide and crimes against humanity.

Pillay subsequently served as a judge at the International Criminal Court and as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. She also chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

That commission concluded in 2025 that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Israel rejected the findings, describing the report as “scandalous”.

Pillay currently serves as a judge in proceedings brought by The Gambia against Myanmar over allegations of genocide against the Rohingya population.

The announcement initially caught Pillay by surprise.

In a video shared on social media by Amnesty International’s secretary general Agnès Callamard, Pillay appears visibly surprised. She questions whether the news is genuine as colleagues congratulate her.

In the video, she also joked about US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

“If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump,” she told colleagues.

Speaking about criticism of her work investigating Gaza, she said: “Why would you need courage to speak the truth?”

Trump's administration has imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court judges and prosecutors amid disputes over investigations involving Israeli officials. Reuters reported that Washington was considering further measures against the court.

Asked whether the award addressed governments challenging international judicial institutions, Frydnes said it sent a message to those undermining the international legal system.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Pillay, praising her work defending people subjected to persecution and discrimination.

The UN human rights office also welcomed the decision. Its spokesperson, Shabia Mantoo, told reporters in Geneva that the award recognised dedication to protecting human rights.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee considered 287 nominations this year, comprising 208 individuals and 79 organisations.

Pillay succeeds Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who received the 2025 prize.

The award includes 12 million Swedish kronor, approximately $1.2 million, a gold medal and a diploma. Pillay is due to receive the prize in Oslo on 10 December, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

HT