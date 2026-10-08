The attack in Kramatorsk struck a street near a public transport stop at around 10am, setting buses on fire and leaving bodies and debris scattered across the road, according to Ukrainian police and emergency services.

A Russian air strike on two passenger buses in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed at least 33 people and injured 18 on Thursday, 8 October, Ukrainian authorities said. On the same day, a drone attack disrupted operations at Russia's largest Yandex data centre in the Ryazan region.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service confirmed 33 deaths and 18 injuries, while Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin later reported that the number of injured had risen to 19. Authorities suspended public transport in Kramatorsk and neighbouring Sloviansk following the bombing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of deliberately attacking civilians and said doctors were treating victims whose conditions remained critical.

"This strike will not go without our response. Russia is trying to destroy all life in Donbas, and the world needs to react to this," Zelenskyy said in a statement on telegram.

Filashkin also accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting buses carrying passengers, saying the attack demonstrated Moscow's disregard for civilian lives.

The bombing struck Kramatorsk, one of the last two major cities in northern Donetsk under Ukrainian control. Together with Sloviansk, the city forms part of Ukraine's defensive positions against Russian forces seeking control of the remaining Ukrainian-held territory in the region.

The attack followed a Russian strike on an apartment building in Pryluky, northern Ukraine, on Wednesday, which killed at least 22 people, including five children.

Separately, Russian drone strikes on Kyiv killed three people and injured 14 on Thursday, according to the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched 142 Shahed-type drones overnight, including 82 jet-powered variants. Ukrainian air defences reported intercepting or suppressing 126 of them.

Meanwhile, a drone attack struck a data centre belonging to Russian technology company Yandex in Sasovo, southeast of Moscow.

According to reports, the attack caused a fire and forced Yandex to suspend operations at the facility.

Yandex confirmed disruptions to its cloud infrastructure and reported power supply problems affecting one of its availability zones.

Open-source intelligence groups Exilenova+ and ASTRA identified the affected facility as Yandex's Sasovo data centre.

The facility houses tens of thousands of servers supporting Yandex's internet services and cloud computing operations.

Yandex initially acknowledged an infrastructure incident without identifying its cause. Russian regional authorities and Ukraine's military had not publicly commented on responsibility for the strike.

The Sasovo facility stands within the industrial complex of machine-tool manufacturer Sasta, which produces equipment used in Russian manufacturing, including the defence, aerospace and energy industries.

Britain placed Sasta under sanctions in 2024 over its involvement in Russia's defence sector. Western restrictions on exports of advanced electronics to Russia would complicate the replacement of equipment damaged in the attack.

Open-source monitoring groups reported disruptions to some Yandex services, although public outage trackers showed no evidence of widespread failures across the company's main consumer platforms.

HT