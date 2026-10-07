Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced the measure on Wednesday following the incident near the Auguste Béhal high school in Lens on Monday.

France has suspended police use of stun grenades during school protests after a 15-year-old boy lost a hand, as demonstrations over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and school buildings continue across the country.

Nuñez told RTL radio that use of the grenades would stop during the high-school protest movement “until we know exactly what happened”.

The circumstances remain disputed. Authorities said the teenager picked up a grenade before it exploded. Students said a police officer fired the device directly at him.

The boy’s mother told BFMTV that doctors had amputated his hand and disputed claims that he had picked up the grenade.

Nuñez said 18 internal police investigations were under way over allegations concerning officers’ conduct during the protests. Other cases include a teenager who lost several teeth and another student who lost the use of an eye.

The protests began in September over conditions in France’s high schools and have since spread across the country, bringing pupils together with parents, teachers, university students and trade unions.

More than 250,000 people joined demonstrations on Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry. Organisers put participation at 450,000. Marches and clashes have been reported in cities including Paris, Strasbourg, Rennes and Toulouse.

Police used tear gas and water cannon in some cities. The Interior Ministry said 488 people were arrested on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu told parliament that at least 215 teenagers and 85 school employees had suffered injuries since the protests began. Hundreds of police officers have also been injured.

The demonstrations focus on teacher shortages, crowded classrooms, long school days and the condition of school buildings. Students have reported water leaks, pest problems and difficulties securing replacement teachers when staff are absent.

More than 900 of France’s roughly 3,700 high schools faced blockades or closures on Tuesday, according to Education Ministry figures. Student organisations put the number higher. By Wednesday, the ministry said 528 schools had fully or partly suspended classes.

President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency meeting with Lecornu and senior ministers on Tuesday night as the government sought a response to the unrest.

Lecornu has instructed ministers to examine several demands from students, including replacement teachers, the length of the school day, lunch breaks and repairs to school buildings. Ministers are expected to submit initial proposals by the end of October.

The government has defended the overall police response while acknowledging that individual incidents require investigation. Nuñez said officers had acted proportionately in almost all cases.

Rights organisations and unions dispute that assessment. Amnesty France president Anne Savinel-Barras said images and testimony from the demonstrations raised concerns about the use of tear gas, batons and police tactics.

The unrest has also involved attacks on property and schools. 24 schools have been burned or ransacked since the demonstrations began. More than 6,500 people have been stopped or arrested during the unrest, while more than 1,800 people face prosecution.

The protests come as the government faces pressure over France’s public finances. The yield on French 10-year government bonds briefly exceeded 5% last week, reaching its highest level in 24 years.

The financial position limits the government’s room to meet demands for more education spending. French education spending has failed to keep pace with inflation, while results from the 2025 PISA assessment showed French students trailing the OECD average in overall performance.

Further demonstrations are planned in Paris and other cities on Thursday, according to student unions.

HT