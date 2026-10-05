Linnanmäki’s photograph is one of 40 finalists selected from more than 10,000 entries submitted from 112 countries. The photograph, taken in Kustavi, shows the eagle walking with its legs crossed as it moves across the ice.

Finnish wildlife photographer Tapani Linnanmäki has reached the final of the 2026 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards with a photograph of a white-tailed eagle walking across ice in southwest Finland.

The image is titled “Fashion fades. Feather coats are forever.”

Linnanmäki is no stranger to the competition. Another of his white-tailed eagle photographs reached the final two years ago and went on to win the public vote.

The photographer told Helsingin Sanomat that white-tailed eagles rank among his favourite birds to photograph. He said he has taken thousands of pictures of the species and has observed different ways in which the birds move and handle fish.

“Even if it is not always comical in them, it is at least full of personality,” Linnanmäki told the newspaper.

Linnanmäki lives in Kustavi, an island municipality on Finland’s southwest coast.

White-tailed eagles have also become a more common sight in Finland following the recovery of a population that once faced a threat of extinction in the country.

The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards select photographs showing humorous moments in the animal world. The competition also seeks to draw attention to wildlife conservation and biodiversity.

This year’s finalists include photographs of animals from several species and countries. The competition will announce the winners in London on 8 December.

For Linnanmäki, the nomination marks his second final appearance in three years, with a white-tailed eagle once again providing his entry.

HT