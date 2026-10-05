Sánchez announced the decision from the Moncloa Palace on Monday after a weekend of consultations with members of his government and Socialist Party officials. He said voters should decide whether to give his government a broader parliamentary base.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called a general election for 29 November after parliament rejected his government's housing measures, bringing an early end to a legislature marked by weak parliamentary support and growing protests over rents and evictions. The election had not been due until 2027.

"We need to renew people's support," Sánchez said in his address. "We need to mobilise and win a much larger progressive majority in parliament."

The election follows Friday's defeat of two government decrees intended to address Spain's housing crisis. The conservative People's Party, Vox and Catalan separatist party Junts opposed the measures, leaving Sánchez without enough votes in the 350-seat Congress.

The package included a suspension of evictions for vulnerable tenants until 2030, extensions to existing rental contracts, restrictions affecting investment funds buying residential property and tighter controls on short-term rentals. Another measure provided for automatic renewal of rental agreements.

Housing has moved to the centre of Spanish politics following the eviction of Maricarmen Abascal, 87, from the Madrid home where she had lived for more than 70 years.

Her monthly rent had risen from €500 to €2,650 before being reduced to €1,650, still €300 above her monthly pension. Her case prompted demonstrations across Spain and an encampment in Madrid's Puerta del Sol.

Spain's government said about 70,000 people joined a Madrid housing protest on Saturday, while organisers put attendance at 500,000.

The Madrid High Court on Monday rejected an urgent request from the regional government to clear the Puerta del Sol encampment, according to RTVE. The court said it needed to hear from the central government's delegation before deciding on further action.

The government is also preparing another attempt to enact housing measures. RTVE reported that the cabinet plans to approve measures on Tuesday after parliament is dissolved.

They would then go before Congress's Permanent Deputation, the body that handles parliamentary functions between dissolution and the formation of a new legislature. RTVE reported that PSOE, Sumar and supporting groups, together with the speaker, hold 35 votes there against 34 for PP, Vox and Junts.

That arithmetic would remove the government's dependence on Junts, whose opposition helped defeat the decrees last week.

The election places Sánchez's eight years in office at risk. His Socialist Party governs with Sumar but relies on smaller parties, including regional and nationalist groups, to pass legislation. The government has failed to secure a new national budget since 2023.

Opinion polls place the People's Party ahead of the Socialists. They also indicate that PP might require support from Vox to form a government.

PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo welcomed the election. "At last, the majority will speak again. At last, Spaniards will decide," he said.

He presented the vote as a choice between another Sánchez government and a change of administration, while attacking the government's record on corruption, migration and public services.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal also welcomed the election but said the result remained uncertain.

Sánchez formed his current government after agreements with left-wing, Basque and Catalan parties. A deal involving an amnesty for people connected with the failed 2017 Catalan independence drive helped him secure the parliamentary support required to remain prime minister.

The campaign will also take place against corruption cases involving people around Sánchez. His wife, Begoña Gómez, denies criminal charges against her. His brother David Sánchez was convicted of administrative misconduct in July and banned from public office for nine years. Sánchez has not been charged in those cases.

Spain has recently faced political pressure following the mass arrival of migrants in Ceuta from Morocco during the summer. Vox has placed the issue at the centre of its response to the election announcement.

Housing groups, meanwhile, signalled that demonstrations would continue during the campaign. RTVE quoted Madrid tenants' union spokeswoman Alicia del Río as saying the election campaign would be "deeply marked by housing".

Spain's electoral timetable starts with the formal dissolution of parliament. RTVE reported that the decree calling the election is due for publication in the Official State Gazette on 6 October, starting the statutory 54-day period before polling day.

HT