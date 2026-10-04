Merz travelled to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky as Germany prepared further military and energy support and deeper cooperation with Ukraine's defence industry.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Sunday as air raid sirens and explosions sounded across the Ukrainian capital, where another Russian drone strike hit the Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River.

Four air raid alerts sounded in Kyiv on Sunday morning, Reuters reported. Air defence systems were also heard operating across the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike damaged the roadway of the Northern Bridge and a heating main, disrupting hot water supplies in the Desnyanskyi district. No casualties from the bridge strike had been reported.

The attack marked the second consecutive day that the Northern Bridge had been hit. The Southern Bridge was targeted several times earlier in the week. Major bridges in Kyiv have faced Russian strikes for four consecutive days.

Merz and Zelensky paid tribute to Ukrainian soldiers at a memorial in Independence Square and visited a National Academy of Sciences building damaged in an earlier Russian strike.

"Ukraine is facing decisive weeks. That is why I travelled to Kyiv today with the message: You can rely on us," Merz wrote on X.

German government officials told Reuters that Merz would announce the release of €1 billion in military assistance and €350 million for repairs to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Germany and Ukraine are also expected to finalise an agreement on joint drone production. Reuters reported that cooperation is expected to include interceptor drones designed to counter high-speed Russian attack drones. Plans also cover the development and production of weapons with ranges exceeding 1,000km.

Merz travelled with Economy Minister Katherina Reiche and representatives from German companies including Siemens Energy, Hensoldt, Diehl Defence and Quantum Systems.

The chancellor is also expected to raise reforms sought by Ukraine's European partners, including measures against corruption.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow would continue what it described as retaliatory strikes following Ukrainian attacks inside Russia. It also urged foreign nationals and diplomatic personnel to avoid travelling to Ukraine.

Zelensky said Russia launched 135 attack drones across Ukraine overnight, including more than 50 jet-powered models. He said one person was killed in an attack on a pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy and six people were injured after a communications facility was struck in Dnipro.

"If Russia is not stopped, sooner or later its war machine will turn against us," Merz said.

HT