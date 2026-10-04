Sixty-two Finnish citizens are serving in the Israeli military, according to figures obtained by Swedish public broadcaster SVT from the Israel Defense Forces.
The figures form part of data showing that hundreds of Nordic citizens are registered with the IDF, while tens of thousands of its personnel hold citizenship in two or more countries.
SVT reported that 150 Swedish citizens, 99 Danish citizens and 35 Norwegian citizens are serving in the Israeli military alongside the 62 Finnish citizens.
The broadcaster published the figures in connection with a documentary examining Nordic citizens who have served in the Israeli military and the reaction they have faced during the genocidal war against Gaza.
SVT interviewed a Scandinavian-Israeli dual citizen who fought in Gaza. The soldier asked the broadcaster to identify him as "David".
The documentary also features Declassified UK, a British investigative news organisation that covers British foreign and defence policy and has reported on Israel's military operations in Gaza and British support for Israel.
John McEvoy, editor of Declassified UK, cited the figures for the four Nordic countries in an interview with SVT.
"It is important that people around the world know what is going on," McEvoy told the broadcaster.
HT