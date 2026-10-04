Sixty-two Finnish citizens are serving in the Israeli military, according to figures obtained by Swedish public broadcaster SVT from the Israel Defense Forces.

The figures form part of data showing that hundreds of Nordic citizens are registered with the IDF, while tens of thousands of its personnel hold citizenship in two or more countries.

SVT reported that 150 Swedish citizens, 99 Danish citizens and 35 Norwegian citizens are serving in the Israeli military alongside the 62 Finnish citizens.