Emergency crews went to the bridge, one of the main crossings over the Dnipro River.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people were injured and traffic from the city’s eastern bank to the western side was halted after the strike.

Russia struck Kyiv’s Northern Bridge on Saturday, damaging its road surface and trolleybus power lines as attacks on the Ukrainian capital’s transport network continued for a third day.

The attack followed repeated Russian drone strikes on the Southern Bridge since Thursday, which forced authorities to restrict traffic on several routes and caused long queues across Kyiv.

The two bridges link parts of a city where about three million people live. More than a third of residents lived on the eastern bank before Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, while much of Kyiv’s government and business activity is based on the western side.

The disruption has increased pressure on roads and public transport. Large numbers of residents use the metro to cross the river each day, while bridge closures affect cars, buses and trolleybuses.

Klitschko described the situation in the capital as “very dramatic” after a city security meeting on Friday. He said Russian forces were targeting infrastructure, logistics and residential areas.

Russia said its forces had struck bridges used to move Ukrainian troops and military cargo. Moscow also renewed a warning urging foreign nationals, including diplomats, to leave Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of widening attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Financial Times that Moscow was seeking to damage bridges, communications networks, hospitals, schools and other services.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that strikes on Ukrainian economic targets were a response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries and Black Sea vessels. Ukraine says those operations target infrastructure that supports Russia’s war effort.

Kostiantyn Kryvolap, an aviation expert and former Antonov test engineer, told the Kyiv Independent that the drone warheads used in the bridge attacks were unlikely to destroy structures of this size. He said the attacks appeared aimed at interrupting traffic and logistics rather than bringing the bridges down.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian port authorities said a Russian strike on a Liberian-flagged civilian vessel in the Odesa region killed one sailor and injured three crew members. Twelve others were evacuated.

Russian-installed officials in occupied parts of Ukraine also reported deaths from Ukrainian drone strikes in Luhansk and Zaporizhia, while Russian media reported one death in the Belgorod region.

HT