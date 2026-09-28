The rules restrict vague terms such as “environmentally friendly”, “green”, “climate friendly”, “low carbon” and “biodegradable” when businesses lack evidence to support them. Companies also face restrictions on sustainability labels that do not rely on recognised certification schemes or approval from public authorities.

New European Union consumer rules targeting greenwashing took effect on 27 September 2026, setting tighter limits on environmental and sustainability claims used on products and in marketing.

The changes stem from the EU directive on empowering consumers for the green transition. Finland has a six-month transition period for national implementation, with the rules due to form part of Finnish law by 27 March 2027.

The legislation seeks to make product claims easier for consumers to assess and to remove company-created labels that lack independent verification. Certification schemes that meet the requirements will remain permitted.

The European Commission identified widespread problems with environmental marketing before adopting the rules. A 2021 Commission assessment found that around half of environmental claims examined across the EU lacked supporting evidence. In more than half of the cases, businesses had provided insufficient information for consumers to judge whether the claims were accurate.

The new requirements also extend beyond environmental issues. Claims concerning working conditions, wages, workplace safety and respect for human rights will face scrutiny under Finland’s implementation of the rules.

Certification schemes permitted under the legislation must meet several conditions. Their criteria must be publicly available and transparent. Experts and stakeholders must take part in developing the criteria, while an independent third party must monitor compliance.

Established schemes including the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, the EU Ecolabel, organic certification and Fairtrade certification are expected to continue under the new framework.

Finnish food origin labels Produce of Finland (Hyvää Suomesta in Finnish) and Sirkkalehtimerkki will also remain in use, according to organisations responsible for the schemes.

Produce of Finland identifies food made in Finland from Finnish raw materials under the scheme’s criteria. Sirkkalehtimerkki identifies Finnish horticultural products. Both schemes operate with published criteria and monitoring arrangements.

“The directive aims to ensure that consumers are able to trust claims presented on products and in marketing. At the same time, it emphasises the importance of labels backed by monitoring and clear rules,” Anni-Mari Syväniemi, managing director of Finfood – Finnish Food Information, which manages the Produce of Finland label, said in a statement.

Finfood said 93 per cent of Finns trust monitored Finnish origin labels, citing its research. The organisation argues that the new rules will make the distinction between certified labels and companies’ own marketing symbols clearer at the point of purchase.

HT