Gloucestershire Police said officers received a call at around 12.45am on Sunday concerning three vehicles heading towards the base in southwest England. Armed officers responded and arrested five men in the nearby village of Whelford on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act after three suspicious vehicles were reported travelling towards RAF Fairford, a British airbase used by the US military for operations against Iran.

Counter Terrorism Policing later said the men had been further arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act and remained in custody while investigators worked to establish the circumstances.

A 400-metre cordon was established around the vehicles as a British Army explosive ordnance disposal team examined them. Eighty-five households were evacuated, with residents unable to stay with relatives or friends taken to a local leisure centre.

Police described the situation as contained but said the investigation was at an early stage.

The Guardian reported that materials seized following the arrests were being examined to determine whether they were dangerous and capable of being used in an attack. The newspaper also reported, citing security sources, that investigators were keeping an open mind about possible state involvement.

Authorities have not identified the suspects or publicly established a motive, and there has been no official indication that Iran or any other state was involved.

RAF Fairford has become particularly sensitive because of its role in US military operations against Iran. Britain has authorised the United States to use bombers based there for strikes against Iranian missile sites targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Britain in July against allowing the base to be used for attacks, saying military facilities involved in strikes against Iran could be considered legitimate targets.

Security was also increased at RAF Lakenheath in eastern England on Sunday, where Reuters witnesses reported seeing armoured vehicles and soldiers guarding entrances.

US President Donald Trump said later on Sunday that the arrested men had been “looking to do big damage” and claimed they had been under surveillance for some time. British authorities have not publicly confirmed those details.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, meanwhile, urged the public not to speculate while investigators establish the facts. He said the government was being kept informed and that public safety remained its priority.

The US Air Force declined to discuss specific security measures but said its UK-based units remained vigilant and would take appropriate steps to protect military personnel, civilian staff and their families.

For now, police have not said whether explosives were found in the vehicles or confirmed that RAF Fairford itself was the intended target. Counter-terrorism investigators are continuing to gather evidence while bomb disposal specialists examine the scene.

HT