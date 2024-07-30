The German economy continues to struggle, with economic output falling by 0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2024, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Klaus Wohlrabe , Head of Surveys at ifo, expressed a bleak outlook, noting that "hardly any improvement is to be expected in the third quarter of 2024 either." This sentiment is echoed by the results of the ifo Business Climate Index in July.

Industrial Challenges Persist

The turnaround for the German economy, particularly in the industrial sector, remains elusive. While energy-intensive industries have managed to slightly expand their production since the beginning of the year, the broader manufacturing sector has seen economic output stagnate. Order backlogs continue to decline, and the industry is facing a significant lack of new orders. In July, the assessment of the current situation dropped to its lowest level since September 2020, with business expectations for the coming months deteriorating considerably.

Slow Recovery in Private Consumption

Private consumption is also recovering sluggishly. The ifo economic surveys suggest that the Euro 2024 tournament in June provided a temporary boost in sales, particularly in the hospitality industry. Additionally, car sales in June were surprisingly positive. However, the overall business climate for consumer-related service providers and the retail sector worsened further in July. As a result, private consumption is expected to increase only slightly in the third quarter.

Outlook

The German economy faces significant challenges ahead, with no immediate turnaround in sight. Both industry and private consumption sectors show signs of stagnation, and business expectations remain pessimistic. Policymakers and industry leaders will need to address these issues to foster a more robust economic recovery.

