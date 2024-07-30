In a special roundtable discussion on 'World Opportunities in Deepening China's Reform in the New Era', Ulla Nurmenniemi , executive director of FinnCham China, and Pekka Nieminen , general manager of Glaston Tianjin, shared their views on the opportunities for Finnish companies in China's further opening-up.

China’s further deepening reforms and opening-up have enhanced Finnish companies' confidence in the Chinese market. The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) adopted a resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization at its third plenary session.

Ulla highlighted, “I couldn't agree more with Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech about the worldwide influence of China's Reform and Opening-up.” According to the latest business confidence survey completed by the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in May, 76% of Finnish companies surveyed are optimistic about business development and investment in China over the next three years. Pekka Nieminen noted the significance of the Chinese market, stating, “60% of the world’s flat glass is produced in China. So should China not be open, our business would be very difficult. Like we heard, this is not a small yard with high fences. This is an open market, which normally welcomes foreign companies to come and operate here and bring new innovative products.”

Comprehensive Reform Agenda

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has taken significant steps to further deepen reforms, aiming to propel the country's modernization to new heights. The resolution, adopted at the third plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee held from July 15 to 18, 2024, outlines over 300 reform measures spanning various sectors including economy, politics, culture, society, and ecological civilization.

The document crafted from extensive research and collaboration across 55 central departments emphasizes problem-oriented and goal-oriented approaches to address major institutional issues. These include improving the market system, reducing dependency on foreign technologies, and bridging urban-rural development gaps. The resolution aims to establish a high-standard socialist market economy, ensuring efficient resource allocation while maintaining fair and dynamic market environments.

Key Reform Areas

1. Economic Structural Reform:

- The market will play a decisive role in resource allocation.

- Government roles will be optimized to foster a fair market environment.

- Local governments will receive more fiscal resources and tax management authority.

2. Opening Up:

- Institutional opening up will be expanded.

- Reforms in foreign trade and investment management systems will be deepened.

- Mechanisms for high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative will be refined.

3. Innovation and Technology:

- Institutions for fostering new productive forces will be improved.

- Full integration between the real and digital economies will be promoted.

- Breakthroughs in core technologies will be pursued through comprehensive reforms in education and scientific institutions.

Implementation and Impact

The resolution's successful implementation is crucial for China's future development, relying on coordinated and systematic approaches. It emphasizes the need for precise orientation, careful deployment, and solid execution of reform measures to ensure their effectiveness.

Strategic Importance

High-Standard Market System:

- A unified national market will be developed, integrating technology and data markets.

- Systems for property rights, market access, and credit supervision will be refined.

Macro-Economic Governance:

- Fiscal and tax systems will be reformed to align with new business models.

- Policy support for childbirth and old-age care will be enhanced to improve social well-being.

Education and Talent Development:

- Integrated reforms in education, science, technology, and human resources will be accelerated.

- Efforts will focus on developing world-class universities and promoting the commercialization of scientific research.

Legislative and Legal Reforms

The rule of law is highlighted as a crucial component of Chinese modernization, with significant legislation and law revisions planned to support private economy, finance, ecology, and anti-corruption efforts. The aim is to ensure reforms are carried out under a robust legal framework, enhancing social fairness and justice.

Future Outlook

China's leadership underscores the significance of reform and opening up in addressing developmental challenges and achieving modernization goals. The resolution sets the foundation for China's continued growth and its contributions to global prosperity, ensuring that the country remains steadfast in its reform agenda.

The successful implementation of these reforms will drive China's modernization efforts, promoting high-quality development and ensuring the nation's progress towards a prosperous future.

