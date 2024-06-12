As the excitement for UEFA EURO 2024 builds, Hamburg is set to dazzle both locals and visitors with a stunning container installation at the iconic harbour, marking the start of the tournament's group stage. From now until June 18, the vibrant display at O’Swaldkai will feature prominently, visible from key vantage points like the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Plaza, HafenCity Hamburg, and various harbour tours.

The football frenzy officially begins on June 14, 2024, and Hamburg is celebrating with a grand visual spectacle. The installation includes a massive container bearing the official UEFA EURO 2024 logo, flanked by 24 containers painted with the national flags of the participating countries. These containers will be stacked into six towers, symbolizing the 12 international matches of the first match day, stretching 45 meters wide and 10 meters high.

O’Swaldkai, managed by UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH, serves as the perfect stage for this display. The site previously gained global attention in December 2023, when the Final Draw of UEFA EURO 2024 was recreated here in a live scenario.

The Port of Hamburg, a bustling hub of international trade, epitomizes the city’s cosmopolitan spirit. Its impressive ships, container terminals, and shipyards represent the "Gateway to the World," making it an ideal location to launch the marketing campaign for UEFA EURO 2024 under the theme "Hamburg. Great Things Start Here." This installation embodies Hamburg's dynamic energy and its role as a key venue for one of the world’s most significant sporting events.

"The container installation in the heart of the city is an impressive example of the creativity and enthusiasm for football that Hamburg and UEFA EURO 2024 share. With this image, we want to showcase to Europe and the world that great things are happening in Hamburg and its harbour," says Patrick Esume, Host City Ambassador Hamburg. "We invite all residents and visitors to experience this unique attraction and share in Hamburg’s passion for football. However, for us, the tournament doesn’t end with the first match day or the group stage," adds Esume, a celebrated Hamburg American football legend and Commissioner of the European League of Football. "For the knockout phase, we’ve come up with something very special and even bigger."

Hamburg Prepares for a Summer of Football

As a proud Host City of UEFA EURO 2024, Hamburg is ready to welcome fans from around the world and host a memorable football festival. Five matches will be played at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, each drawing an estimated 50,000 spectators. The action kicks off with Poland versus the Netherlands on June 16, followed by Croatia versus Albania on June 19, Georgia versus the Czech Republic on June 22, and the Czech Republic versus Turkey on June 26. The excitement will peak with a thrilling quarter-final match on July 5 in the Elbe metropolis.

With this vibrant start to UEFA EURO 2024, Hamburg reaffirms its position as a key player in the global sports arena, ready to offer an unforgettable experience to football fans and visitors alike.

HT