In a unique collaboration, students from the Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki will join forces with their peers from the Royal College of Music, which is recognized as the global leader in music and performing arts education.

The Sibelius Academy Symphony Orchestra has been selected to perform at the prestigious BBC Proms in London, making them the fourth Finnish orchestra to participate in the world's largest classical music festival. This historic performance is scheduled for August 25, 2024, at the Royal Albert Hall.

Together, they will perform under the direction of Sakari Oramo, who is not only a professor of conducting at the Sibelius Academy but also the chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

The program for the BBC Proms will feature an ambitious lineup, including Jean Sibelius's "The Wood Nymph" Op. 15, Gustav Holst's "The Planets", and a commissioned piece by Lara Poe titled "Laulut maaseudulta" (Songs from the Countryside), with soprano Anu Komsi as the soloist.

Sakari Oramo expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming performance, noting the significant opportunity it presents for young musicians to showcase their talents on one of the most celebrated stages in the world. "For young musicians, performing at the Royal Albert Hall is an unforgettable experience that broadens their horizons and enhances their musical synergy," Oramo commented.

The concert at the BBC Proms is not just a performance but a testament to the global recognition of Finnish music education and its influential presence in the UK. Emilie Gardberg, dean of the Sibelius Academy, highlighted the strong position that Finnish musical education and conductors hold in Britain. "This is a unique platform where Finnish music and expertise are recognized and celebrated," she said.

Following their performance in London, the combined orchestra will also headline the closing concert of the Helsinki Festival on September 1, 2024, at the Helsinki Music Centre Concert Hall.

This engagement is supported by the Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation and marks a significant milestone in the calendar of the Sibelius Academy, further enhancing Finland's reputation in the international music scene. Ticket sales for the BBC Proms begin on May 18, 2024, with prices ranging from £11 to £54, while Promming tickets are available for £8.

HT