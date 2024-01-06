The International Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD) Finland, in collaboration with the Sumud - Finnish Palestine Network, has issued an urgent appeal to Finland's UN Ambassador and national leadership. The appeal, pertaining to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing scheduled for January 11–12 in The Hague, urges Finland to promptly submit an intervention declaration in the lawsuit initiated by South Africa against alleged war crimes in Gaza.

This move comes as a group of high-ranking UN experts warn of a potential "genocide in progress" in Gaza, urging the international community to take all necessary measures to prevent further atrocities. The ICJ hearing presents a historic opportunity for Finland to address Israeli war crimes and fulfill its international legal obligations to prevent the continuation of such crimes and ensure accountability.

The appeal, accompanied by the ICJ's press release regarding South Africa's challenge filed on December 29, 2023, highlights the urgency of the situation and the role Finland could play in shaping international responses to these serious allegations.

