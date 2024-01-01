New Year's speeches by world leaders are a time-honoured tradition, serving as both a reflection on the past year's achievements and challenges and a platform for outlining visions and priorities for the year ahead. These addresses are particularly insightful as they offer a glimpse into the strategic direction and cultural ethos of nations. In this context, Chinese President Xi Jinping 's 2024 New Year address demands special attention.

Unlike President Biden's speech, which typically focuses on domestic issues and American values with an emphasis on unity and democratic ideals, or President Putin's addresses that often highlight Russia's strength, sovereignty, and global standing, Xi's speech strikes a unique balance. It intricately weaves together China's economic ambitions, technological advancements, and cultural heritage with its role in global affairs. This multifaceted approach not only underlines China's growing influence on the world stage but also reflects its unique path of blending traditional values with modern aspirations, setting it apart in the landscape of global leadership narratives.

In his 2024 New Year address, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a comprehensive overview of China's current status, reflecting on the challenges and accomplishments of the past year and outlining the vision for the future. This speech, while maintaining a consistent thread with the 2023 address, introduces new elements and focuses that indicate a nuanced shift in priorities and perspectives.

Economic Development and COVID-19 Response

President Xi's 2024 speech begins with a reflection on the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising the transition in response strategies. He notes the sustained momentum of the Chinese economy, a theme that resonates with the previous year's emphasis on economic resilience. However, the 2024 speech goes further to detail specific achievements in this regard. The president highlights the modernisation of the industrial system and the emergence of advanced, smart, and green industries as new economic pillars. This focus on specific sectors marks a shift from the more general discussion of economic growth in the 2023 speech, suggesting a more targeted approach to economic development.

Technological Advancements and Innovation

A significant part of the 2024 address is dedicated to China's achievements in technology and innovation. President Xi mentions the commercial service of the C919 large passenger airliner, the trial voyage of a Chinese-built large cruise ship, ongoing space missions, and the deep-sea exploration achievements of the Fendouzhe submersible. This focus on high-tech industries represents a progression from the previous year’s speech, which had a broader focus on economic progress without delving into specific technological milestones.

Cultural Heritage and National Identity

The 2024 speech places considerable emphasis on China's rich cultural heritage and history. President Xi discusses archaeological discoveries and cultural treasures, framing them as sources of national pride and identity. This contrasts with the 2023 address, where cultural aspects were less pronounced, indicating a growing emphasis on showcasing China's historical continuity and cultural richness as integral to its modern identity. ”Establishing the new before abolishing the old,” underlines a progress rooted in the cultural heritage of the country.

International Engagement and Diplomacy

Continuing the theme from the previous year, the 2024 speech addresses China's role in international affairs. President Xi references various diplomatic events and international cooperation forums, showcasing China's active global engagement. However, there is an expanded narrative on China's vision for global peace and development, suggesting a more assertive stance in international diplomacy compared to the previous year.

Domestic Concerns and Social Welfare

Echoing the 2023 speech, President Xi reiterates the government's commitment to improving the lives of the Chinese people, with particular attention to education, healthcare, and elderly care. The continuity here indicates an ongoing focus on these fundamental societal needs. However, the 2024 address also touches upon the challenges faced by the population, including difficulties in employment, natural disasters, and social issues, presenting a more comprehensive view of the domestic situation.

Forward-Looking Statements and Aspirations

In the latter part of the speech, President Xi outlines the goals and aspirations for the coming year. The emphasis is on advancing Chinese modernisation, applying new development philosophies, and promoting high-quality development. The vision for the future includes fostering a harmonious society, enhancing innovation, and improving living conditions for the people. These forward-looking statements provide a roadmap for China's direction in the coming year, building upon the foundations laid in the previous years.

Reasserting China’s vision for Taiwan and Hong Kong, Xi says: ”We will continue to support Hong Kong and Macao in harnessing their distinctive strengths, better integrating themselves into China's overall development, and securing long-term prosperity and stability. China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” He does not mention or hint at how the unification will happen, but the speech goes on to underline the importance of peace in China and globally, reiterating the idea of peaceful unification which President Xi has outline before.

In summary, President Xi's 2024 New Year message offers a detailed and forward-looking view of China's current state and future aspirations. While maintaining continuity with the themes of economic development, cultural heritage, and international engagement from the 2023 address, the 2024 speech introduces a more focused narrative on technological advancements, detailed domestic concerns, and a clearer vision for the future. This speech presents a cautiously optimistic outlook, balancing the celebration of achievements with the acknowledgment of ongoing challenges and the determination to address them.

