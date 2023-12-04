What sets "Rizz" apart is the immense public support it received, with over 32,000 votes cast in its favor during the announcement by OUP on Monday.

The coveted title of Oxford Word of the Year for 2023 has been claimed by a newcomer to the linguistic stage: "Rizz." Derived from the word "charisma," this vibrant term has been defined by Oxford University Press (OUP) as a person's innate ability to captivate a romantic partner through their style, charm, or sheer attractiveness, as reported by CNN.

The word's ascent to stardom can be traced back to an earlier episode this year when Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, responding to a Buzzfeed query about his secret to charisma, humorously confessed, "I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz," according to CNN.

Interestingly, the Oxford English Dictionary's publisher noted that "rizz" isn't confined to a noun; it can also function as a verb. For instance, one might say "rizz up," signifying the act of attracting or initiating a conversation with a potential romantic interest.

It's worth noting that contenders for the Word of the Year title need not be freshly minted terms; however, they must encapsulate the spirit, concerns, or themes of the year in question. In creating the shortlist for 2023, OUP aimed to capture the prevailing mood and preoccupations of the year.

The selection process involved the initial shortlisting of eight words, which were then presented in pairs for public voting. From these, four finalists emerged, and experts conducted a final evaluation, culminating in the declaration of "rizz" as the victor.

Among the other three finalists were "prompt," representing instructions provided to artificial intelligence programs to influence their content creation; "situationship," a term denoting a romantic connection devoid of formal commitment; and "Swiftie," identifying an ardent fan of singer Taylor Swift.

In 2022, Oxford's Word of the Year was "goblin mode," a colloquial expression embodying unapologetically lazy behavior that defies societal norms, as previously reported by CNN.

