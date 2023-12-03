The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), a pioneering event at the national level, commenced in Beijing, drawing global attention to the critical role of supply chains in the world economy. Chinese Premier Li Qiang graced the opening ceremony, emphasizing the need for bolstered global collaboration in industrial and supply chains.

In his keynote speech, Premier Li Qiang articulated the vision behind CISCE: “The expo is being held to create an international platform for all parties to strengthen communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development." He stressed the expo's role as a beacon for fostering global economic development through resilient and stable supply chains.

Li outlined four strategic initiatives for international cooperation in supply chains. These include establishing safe and stable supply chains, enhancing efficiency, advocating for openness and inclusivity, and promoting mutually beneficial collaborations. Premier Li assured, “China is willing to work with all parties to make the global industrial and supply chains more resilient, efficient, and dynamic."

Further elaborating on China's commitment, Li stated, "China will continue to provide the world with high-quality made-in-China products and stable supply from China," underscoring the nation's role in global market stability. He also highlighted China’s focus on promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and innovation in fields like smart manufacturing and digital economy.

Reflecting on China's manufacturing prowess, which has topped global rankings for 13 consecutive years and comprises nearly 30% of the global total, Stefan Hartung, Chairman of Robert Bosch GmbH, in his video address, recognized the critical role of the Chinese market in the global industry supply chain.

The CISCE also spotlighted China's advancements in clean energy and new energy vehicles.

Xiong Meng, Executive Vice President of the China Federation of Industrial Economics, noted, "China's huge market demand, characterized by customization and fast delivery, is constantly pushing forward innovations in its supply chains." Reflecting this growth, BloombergNEF data reveals that China accounted for 75% of all battery cell manufacturing and 90% of anode and electrolyte production. Furthermore, Wood Mackenzie forecasts China will maintain over 80% of the global solar product manufacturing capacity from 2023 to 2026. Tomasz Szypula, President of Poland's National Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, recognizes China as a prime market for clean energy cooperation. Chris Pereira, CEO of North American Ecosystem Institute, also acknowledges new energy as China's "most internationalized and sustainable advantage," highlighting the mutual benefits of supply chain cooperation and the importance of expanding Chinese technologies to broader markets globally.

The Beijing Initiative for the Connectivity of Industrial and Supply Chains, unveiled at the CISCE, advocates for the stability and smooth operation of global supply chains. This initiative urges adherence to market principles and a deeper international collaboration in these areas.

Ren Hongbin, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), spoke about the ongoing scientific, technological, and industrial transformation, emphasizing, “China will continue to improve the industrial system to provide strong support for the operation of global industrial and supply chains.”

The Global Supply Chain Promotion Report, released during the event, highlighted China's influential role in global supply chain health. Covering sectors like smart automobiles, smart cellphones, photovoltaic power, medicines, and green wheat, the report illustrates China's market diversity, innovation capacity, and open policies as key drivers for global supply chain collaboration.

As the only country with all industrial categories listed in the UN industrial classification, China's manufacturing sector is robust, contributing 27.7% to its GDP in 2022. The CISCE, themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," organized by CCPIT and supported by UNCTAD, is more than an expo; it's a call to global action for cooperation and innovation in supply chains.

In closing, Premier Li Qiang called upon global entrepreneurs to actively contribute to the stability of global industrial and supply chains. He promised that China would offer greater convenience and assurance for businesses investing in the country, reaffirming China's dedication to being a key player in enhancing global supply chain resilience and innovation.

Images: CISCE