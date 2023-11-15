In a significant move, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) have jointly called for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza. This plea came during their bi-annual meeting, where they emphasized their commitment to peace and denounced any form of hate or prejudice in Scotland.
Yousaf strongly condemned the terrorist acts by Hamas six weeks prior, insisting on the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.
He highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with over 11,000 deaths and 1.6 million displacements. Yousaf urged for a unified stand with international organizations, such as the United Nations and World Health Organisation, to amplify calls for a ceasefire. He reinforced Scotland's commitment to combating antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hatred.
STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer echoed these sentiments, demanding an immediate ceasefire. While condemning Hamas's attack on Israeli civilians, Foyer also criticized the indiscriminate killing in the region, labeling it as a breach of international law. She called for a political solution that ensures peace and statehood for all in Israel and Palestine.
This stance by Scottish leaders not only reflects their dedication to global peace but also their resolve to uphold values of tolerance and unity within Scotland.
