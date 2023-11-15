In a significant move, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) have jointly called for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza. This plea came during their bi-annual meeting, where they emphasized their commitment to peace and denounced any form of hate or prejudice in Scotland.

Yousaf strongly condemned the terrorist acts by Hamas six weeks prior, insisting on the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.