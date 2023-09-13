The highlight of President Niinistö's visit will be his delivery of Finland's National Statement at the Assembly's General Debate on September 20.

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and First Lady Jenni Haukio are set to embark on a diplomatic mission to New York from September 18 to 21, 2023. President Niinistö will lead the Finnish delegation during the High-level Week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

In addition to this critical address, the President's agenda for the High-level Week includes participation in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on September 18, where he will undoubtedly emphasize Finland's commitment to global sustainability efforts. The President will also engage in various bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and cooperation on international issues.

The overarching theme of this year's UN General Assembly is "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all." President Niinistö's presence at this high-profile event underscores Finland's dedication to advancing the UN's mission of fostering international cooperation for a better world.

Accompanying President Niinistö on this diplomatic mission will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio. Their presence reaffirms Finland's commitment to playing an active role in global affairs and promoting the principles of peace, sustainability, and prosperity.

In a delightful addition to the delegation's activities, First Lady Jenni Haukio will participate in a captivating discussion on Nordic literature. This event, scheduled for September 20, will feature First Lady Haukio alongside First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid and renowned author Neil Gaiman. Organized by the New York Public Library in collaboration with the Consulates General of Finland and Iceland in New York, the literary discussion will provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the rich literary heritage of the Nordic region.

President Niinistö's participation in the UN General Assembly signifies Finland's unwavering commitment to global cooperation and the pursuit of a better, more sustainable world. The President and the Finnish delegation will actively contribute to the discussions and initiatives aimed at addressing pressing global challenges and advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

