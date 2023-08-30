Trade data from the second quarter of 2023 indicated a decline of 2.0 percent in exports and 3.5 percent in imports, resulting in a modest trade surplus of €1 billion.

The European Union's trade balance has made a noteworthy turnaround in the second quarter of 2023, transitioning from six consecutive quarters of deficit to a surplus, primarily attributed to a reduction in energy costs. The latest report released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, revealed this promising shift in trade dynamics.

This stands in stark contrast to the significant deficit of €155 billion registered in the third quarter of 2022, which marked the highest deficit level since 2019.

The decline in imports from countries outside the EU during the second quarter of 2023 can be attributed to a substantial 15.6 percent drop in energy imports and a 10.9 percent decrease in raw material imports when compared to the previous quarter. On the export front, all sectors experienced downturns except for machinery and vehicles, which saw a positive growth of 2.5 percent. The most notable export contractions were observed in energy (down by 22.5 percent) and raw materials (down by 9.3 percent).

In terms of specific trade balances within sectors, the EU exhibited a surplus of €15.6 billion for food, beverages, and tobacco, along with an even more impressive surplus of €48.5 billion for chemicals during the second quarter of 2023. Moreover, the machinery and vehicles sector marked its third consecutive quarter of growth in trade balance, reaching €52.4 billion. However, this figure still falls short of the peak value recorded in the first quarter of 2019, which stood at €60.7 billion.

The energy sector also displayed an encouraging rebound. The trade balance for energy improved from a deficit of €115.3 billion in the first quarter of the year to €100.0 billion in the second quarter, signifying a positive trend.

The positive shift in the EU's trade balance underscores the intricate relationship between energy prices, sectoral performance, and overall economic stability. As the European Union continues to navigate global economic fluctuations, maintaining this delicate equilibrium remains crucial for sustained growth.

