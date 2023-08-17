Recently, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, claimed that the much-discussed cage fight would be live-streamed on both his platform, X, and Zuckerberg's Meta platforms.

The ongoing feud between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has escalated as the two billionaires continue to clash over their proposed cage fight. With conflicting statements and social media exchanges, the fight's details remain uncertain, leaving the public speculating about the potential showdown.

He also mentioned that the fight might take place in Italy. However, Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, responded to Musk's claims with a statement posted on Threads, urging people not to believe everything the Tesla CEO says.

Zuckerberg expressed his enthusiasm for the sport of fighting and his readiness to accept Musk's challenge. However, he clarified that no official date has been agreed upon. "If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me," Zuckerberg stated, implying that he would make an official announcement when all the details are confirmed.

Zuckerberg emphasized that when he does participate in a fight, he wants to ensure that it highlights the talents of elite athletes in the sport. He indicated a preference for collaborating with professional organizations like the UFC or ONE to organize a well-executed event.

Not one to back down, Musk responded to Zuckerberg's statement with a series of tweets. Musk playfully challenged Zuckerberg's readiness for the fight, stating that he could visit Zuckerberg's house to provide a lesson on weight categories in fighting. Alternatively, Musk suggested waiting until the arena in Italy is ready to host the event. He even humorously proposed the idea of a practice session next week.

The rivalry between the two tech giants originated when Musk tweeted in late June that he would be open to a cage match with Zuckerberg, who is known for his jiujitsu training. Since then, social media has been abuzz with discussions about who would emerge victorious in the hypothetical bout. Memes and mock posters advertising the fight have flooded online platforms, adding to the entertainment value of the ongoing exchange.

As the verbal battle continues between Musk and Zuckerberg, the public eagerly awaits further developments and, eventually, confirmation of the cage fight's details. Until then, the playful banter and friendly competition between the tech titans continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

