The neon green frenzy continues worldwide. Käärijä 's European tour ticket sales kicked off yesterday with a bang as tickets sold out within the first 24 hours in five different cities, from Antwerp to Stockholm! The highest demand comes from the United Kingdom and Ireland, prompting the organizers to move the performances to larger venues. The ticket sales for the new locations will start today on Friday, July 14th, at 5 p.m. Finnish time.

Glasgow, 5 minutes. London, 30 minutes. Dublin, 3 hours. This trio will go down in history as Käärijä's fastest sold-out European tour performances. Due to the rapid ticket sales, surpassing expectations, special arrangements have been made for the British shows.

Käärijä's London performance will be moved from the 02 Academy Islington to the Electric Ballroom, a venue with nearly double the audience capacity. Throughout its glorious 80-year history, the Electric Ballroom has hosted performances from renowned artists such as U2 and Prince. In Glasgow, Scotland, Käärijä's concert will be moved from the SWG3 Warehouse to the Clyde Room, which is also twice the size. This venue is located in Edmiston House, the operational base of the Glasgow Rangers, the club currently represented by the star player Glenn Kamara, who is also part of the Finnish national team.

The other tour dates in Dublin's The Academy, Antwerp's Trix, and Stockholm's Fryshuset also sold out within a day. Tallinn's Helitehas, Berlin's Metropol, and Munich's Freiheitshalle have already sold over half of their tickets. With these updates, all the tour venues are well-known clubs with a capacity of approximately 800 to 1500 people.

Käärijä's European tour is produced in collaboration with Live Nation Finland's international network. Ticket sales are handled by ticket vendors used by local event organizers. Live Nation Finland will take charge of ticket sales for Käärijä's European shows, while Warner Music Live, the agency representing the star in Finland, will continue to act as the agent domestically.

HT